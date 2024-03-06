InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Online Platform for Gig or On-Demand Services
EINPresswire.com/ --
Michael P. of Eagle Point, OR is the creator of Uber Helpers, a service software application and website that allows users to pay strangers to help with jobs and errands. The platform hosts gig opportunities ranging from manual labor to running errands to setting a dinner table. The application would ideally branch from an established services application but may also include an independent mobile application.
Users can set prices for help in the application or negotiate with the hired help to fairly pay them for their time. Hired help can earn income from performing tasks throughout the day while employers can save considerable time by eliminating the need to set up or clean by themselves.
The market for hired help services, also known as gig or on-demand services, is experiencing significant growth on a year-over-year basis due to the development of new applications and websites as technology evolves. These services cater to individuals seeking assistance with various tasks, such as home services, pet care, transportation, and more. The rise of online platforms and mobile apps has made it easier for people to connect with service providers.
Many individuals are drawn to gig economy work due to its flexibility. Working as a freelancer or offering services on these platforms allows individuals to choose their schedules and take on tasks that align with their skills and availability. The market is competitive, and service providers differentiate themselves through factors such as pricing, quality of service, reliability, and customer reviews. Uber Helpers sets itself apart by interfacing with other services while also offering an independent system for hired help.
Michael filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Uber Helpers product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Uber Helpers can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
