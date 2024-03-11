TONNINO TAKES EXPO WEST INTO SERENE WATERS WITH VIRTUAL REALITY AND A ROLLOUT OF NEW PRODUCTS
Take a tour of Tonnino’s oceanic community while tasting the brand’s new albacore tuna and salmon samples at their immersive boothPUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a sea of sameness, with a flurry of innovation and an expanded product line, Tonnino, the leading gourmet tuna brand in the U.S, will be making waves at Expo West. With the unveiling of its latest products, Salmon in jars and Albacore in cans, Tonnino is not just expanding its horizons but also inviting food enthusiasts to taste an ocean of flavor that's both premium and ready-to-eat.
Nestled in a newly designed booth that's as modern as it is inviting, and with an immersive virtual reality experience that transports attendees straight to the heart of its sustainable practices, Tonnino is setting a new course for the future of gourmet seafood.
As Tonnino casts its net wider, it invites Expo West attendees to join booth N2212 to dive in a culinary revolution and discover how the brand is making a big splash in the gourmet seafood aisle, offering a taste of the extraordinary. From March 13 through 15, all those interested in the most innovative organic, natural, and healthy products will have the opportunity to visit the gorgeous waters where the Costa Rican tuna brand hand packs its tuna. There, they will unwind into a different time and place and be able appreciate the treasures of the sea.
“We are proud of our journey to becoming one of the most valued gourmet tuna brands in the country and excited to celebrate our continued expansion with everyone at the trade show. We're passionate about offering differentiation and sparking innovation in a category that's ready for a refresh. Our commitment to continuous innovation is what keeps us moving forward, promising that with Tonnino, the best is always yet to come,” said Tonnino Sales and Marketing Manager, Gabriela Jimenez.
Meet the Latest Launches: Top Quality Seafood That Just Tastes Better
Wild-caught Silver Salmon Jars: This delicious line of one-of-a-kind salmon is sourced exclusively from the waters of Alaska, then hand-cut and jarred in high-caliber olive oils. Bursting with flavor, protein, and Omega 3s, salmon varieties include extra virgin olive oil, in smoked olive oil with rosemary, and in olive oil with zesty garlic and dill.
Premium Canned Albacore Tuna with Vegetables: Tonnino’s gourment Pole & Line-caught albacore tuna is sustainably caught and ready-to-eat. With its comprehensive packaging process, Tonnino ensures that fresh flavor is meticulously preserved, so customers can enjoy convenience and deliciousness. Available in water with spicy jalapeño and diced carrots in olive oil with garlic and herbs, and in water with chickpeas, corn, and carrots.
These are the newest products in Tonnino’s exciting expansion that not only raise the bar for tuna standards, but also breaks into new categories. Just this year, the label also rolled out Premium Yellowfin Tuna Party Dips, Tonnino Tuna Just for Kids!, and an already Self Magazine and Better Homes and Gardens award winner Yellowfin Tuna in tins with diced veggies – an ideal way to elevate niçoise and pasta dishes.
Tonnino Tuna will be at Booth N2212 and can be found at select retailers such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Fairway, as well as on Amazon for $3.39 for a can to $8.99 for a jar (MSRP).
For further information about Tonnino and their tuna products and fresh recipes, readers are encouraged to visit the official website at www.tonnino.com.
