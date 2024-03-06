P.A.S.C.O. Coalition Responds to Settlement Agreement between DOJ and Pasco County School District

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division (DOJ) announced a settlement agreement with the Pasco County School District last night to end discrimination against students with disabilities in school discipline, threat assessment practices, overuse of the Baker Act and referrals to law enforcement. Since 2021, the P.A.S.C.O. Coalition has called on the Department of Justice to investigate the school district’s relationship with local law enforcement and hold local leaders accountable for harmful surveillance and discipline practices that violate students’ rights.

“We celebrate this outcome with families and students with disabilities in Pasco County Schools,” the coalition said. “While this settlement agreement does not directly address the Pasco County Sheriff’s predictive policing program in Pasco County Schools, it ensures oversight and accountability for students with disabilities, which is sorely needed in the district. We remain concerned about the ongoing impact of the predictive policing program on Black and Brown students and urge the department to address the Sheriff's use of predictive policing programs in connection with Pasco County Schools threat assessments.”

The settlement agreement requires the district to end discriminatory disciplinary practices against students with disabilities — a group that faced a disproportionate risk of being targeted by the Sheriff’s predictive policing program, especially through the At-Risk Youth lists, a joint data collection effort by the district and sheriff. Under the agreement, the district will: