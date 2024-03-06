New LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Set to Launch in California With Networking Mixer Fundraiser
The LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce in California is one of few statewide chambers of commerce in the nation to mobilize and connect the queer business community.
By uniting diverse voices and perspectives, we not only strengthen our businesses, but also advance equality and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community in the business world.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Membership has its privileges for business owners and entrepreneurs in California’s gay community who join the newly-founded California LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce (aka California Rainbow Chamber.), a new statewide LGBTQ+ business advocacy organization with offices in West Hollywood, Inglewood and Sacramento. Hosted by Out for Business, the organization is excited to announce its launch with an LGBTQ Networking Mega Mixer fundraiser, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024 inside the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.
The networking mixer will allow attendees to connect with like-minded professionals, forge new partnerships, and elevate their network as they collectively come together to support and empower the LGBTQ+ business community. In a demonstration of unwavering support for diversity and inclusion, community leaders and elected officials are expected to attend, including remarks by LGBTQ+ civil rights activist and Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur, who currently serves as the Democratic Caucus Chair of the 51st Assembly District in California.
Also, in celebration of Women's History Month, the new chamber will recognize three female business owners with Women's Empowerment Awards to recognize the invaluable contributions of women within the LGBTQ+ community and uplift and honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and advocacy in driving positive change.
The California LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce is a dynamic organization dedicated to fostering economic growth, empowerment, and inclusivity within the LGBTQ+ business community across the state of California. As one of the few statewide LGBTQ+ chambers of commerce in the nation, it serves as a vital platform for networking, advocacy, and business development in the queer community.
“The LGBTQ Mega Mixer serves as a cornerstone event, uniting diverse voices and fostering invaluable connections within our community,” said Marquita Thomas, the founding president and CEO of the California LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. “This launch event provides a unique platform for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, professionals, and allies to come together, forge meaningful connections, and cultivate partnerships that drive economic growth and empowerment.”
Founded on the principles of equality and diversity, the chamber will actively work to connect and certify LGBTQ-owned and allied businesses, providing them with resources, support, and opportunities to thrive in both the private and public sectors. Through strategic partnerships and collaborations, it aims to create a more inclusive and equitable business environment, driving economic success and social progress.
“By uniting diverse voices and perspectives, we not only strengthen our businesses, but also advance equality and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community in the business world. Together, we can build a more inclusive and prosperous future for all,” added Thomas.
The chamber's mission extends beyond traditional business advocacy, encompassing a commitment to social justice, equality, and community empowerment.
Through its various programs, events, and initiatives, the California LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce will empower its members to build strong networks, access valuable resources, and leverage their collective strength to effect positive change in California's business landscape and beyond.
The networking mixer is sponsored by Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. In addition, Out For Business and the LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce thanks the support of its community partners – that is, Chasing Rainbows, LA Pride, Lambda Legal, the Los Angeles Blade, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the National Association of Women Business Owners – Los Angeles (NAWBO-LA), Out in Tech, OUTLOUD, Out Professionals, StartOut and Tom of Finland Foundation; plus, additional collaborations with featured exhibitors, including BAG Travel, Linda Legacy and Guardian Insurance.
WANT TO GO?
Ticket prices range from $20 to $140 for VIP. For information, visit LGBTQMegaMixer.com or Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/out-for-business-lgbtq-networking-mega-mixer-tickets-830868127937?aff=oddtdtcreator
