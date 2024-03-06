New LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Set to Launch in California With Networking Mixer Fundraiser

Marquita Thomas is the founding president and CEO of the California LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Membership has its privileges for business owners and entrepreneurs in California’s gay community who join the newly-founded California LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce -- aka the California Rainbow Chamber.

The LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce in California is one of few statewide chambers of commerce in the nation to mobilize and connect the queer business community.

By uniting diverse voices and perspectives, we not only strengthen our businesses, but also advance equality and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community in the business world.” — Marquita Thomas