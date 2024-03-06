Vice President meets with female ambassadors, representatives of int’l organisations in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, March 6 - BẮC NINH — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân hosted a meeting in the northern province of Bắc Ninh on Wednesday with female foreign ambassadors and chief representatives from international organisations in Việt Nam on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8).

Addressing the meeting, Xuân extended greetings to the ambassadors and representatives. She said that during the different periods of national construction and defence of Việt Nam, women played a crucial role with great dedication.

She highlighted the Party and State’s efforts to complete and implement policies to narrow down gender gaps and create favourable conditions and opportunities for the promotion of gender equality in all aspects of the social life.

With over 50 million and accounting for more than 50 per cent of the country’s population, Vietnamese women have continued to play an important role in the process of national renewal and international integration, she said.

The Vice President took this occasion to thank the ambassadors and representatives for their warm sentiments and contributions to Việt Nam and its people, as well as their efforts to join hands with Việt Nam in overcoming difficulties and gaining important achievements in all areas with many outstanding successes in 2023, and their contributions to promote the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and countries and international organisations.

She expressed her hope that the ambassadors and representatives will continue to accompany, cooperate with, and support Việt Nam in securing rapid and sustainable socio-economic recovery, successfully implementing reform and international integration, and actively contributing to the common goals of the UN, including those in gender equality.

On behalf of the ambassadors and representatives, Ambassador of Timor Leste Maria Olandina Isabel Caeiro Alves described Việt Nam as a successful model in the world in promoting gender equality following the UN's sustainable development goals.

Việt Nam has issued many policies to ensure the rights, enhance the position, and promote the role of women, she said, noting that Vietnamese women have been present in all sectors of the economy and actively contributed to the country's development.

During their stay in Bắc Ninh, the participants toured the relic site of Đồng Kỵ temple, common house and pagoda, experienced the making of Đông Hồ paintings, and enjoyed Quan họ (love duet) singing – a UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage of humanity. — VNS