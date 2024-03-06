Revolutionizing Commercial Roofing: Highlighting the PlatForm Pro
The goal was to create a product that not only meets the diverse needs of today's commercial roofing industry but also addresses the long-term challenges of maintenance and re-roofing.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Cully Cangelosi
In the dynamic world of commercial roofing, efficiency, durability, and innovation are paramount. Addressing the long-standing challenges faced by businesses and service providers alike, PlatForm Pro emerges as a groundbreaking solution, redefining the standards for mounting equipment on commercial roofs. Engineered with precision and foresight, PlatForm Pro is a testament to the commitment of revolutionizing the roofing industry.
A Versatile Solution for Modern Roofing Needs
PlatForm Pro distinguishes itself through its unparalleled versatility. Designed to support a wide range of applications, from mounting air conditioning units and satellite skids to serving as a base for generator stands, PlatForm Pro caters to virtually any requirement that involves mounting on a roof's surface. Its adaptability extends further, allowing for the assembly of elevated walkways across commercial roofs, enhancing accessibility and safety, with handrail and platform sleeves available separately.
Cully Cangelosi, the visionary owner of PlatForm Pro in Louisiana, states, "The goal was to create a product that not only meets the diverse needs of today's commercial roofing industry but also addresses the long-term challenges of maintenance and re-roofing." The result is a platform that stands out for its ease of installation and lasting durability.
Innovative Design for Easy Installation and Maintenance
One of the most compelling features of PlatForm Pro is its patented design, which ensures that the platform does not require removal during re-roofing projects. This design is a game-changer for the industry, significantly reducing the time and labor typically associated with such tasks. "With the simple replacement of the four split boots on each leg, the platform is ready for continued use, making it a cost-effective and time-saving solution for businesses," Cangelosi elaborates.
Adjustable from 0/12 to 12/12 roof pitches, PlatForm Pro can be leveled on uneven roof surfaces, ensuring a stable and secure foundation for mounted equipment. Its unique design facilitates quick and easy installation, typically requiring approximately one hour, depending on the roof pitch. This efficiency is further enhanced by the inclusion of all necessary hardware in each kit, streamlining the installation process.
Meeting the Highest Standards of Sustainability and Durability
Committed to sustainability, PlatForm Pro's systems are 100% recyclable and environmentally friendly. Crafted from materials that are UV resistant, the platforms are designed to withstand the test of time without succumbing to rot or leaks. "We take pride in offering a product that not only meets the functional demands of our clients but also aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship," says Cangelosi.
The design of PlatForm Pro meets the flashing height requirements for low-slope roof systems and can be properly flashed to any roof type. Compatible with current market split boots, the platform ensures a seamless integration with existing roofing materials, providing a reliable and leak-proof solution that stands up to the elements.
Revolutionizing the Platform World
PlatForm Pro is not just a product; it's a revolution in the platform world. Its patented design and comprehensive approach to the challenges of commercial roofing set a new benchmark for innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. Cangelosi concludes, "PlatForm Pro represents a leap forward for the industry, offering an unrivaled solution that enhances the functionality and longevity of commercial roofs."
As businesses continue to seek efficient and reliable solutions for their roofing needs, PlatForm Pro stands ready to meet these demands, embodying the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines the future of commercial roofing.
Morgan Thomas
Rhino Digital, LLC
+ 15048755036
email us here