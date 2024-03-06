MSPs Have Voted and Huntress Takes Home Best Security Solution Award

Huntress Endpoint Detection and Response and Managed Detection and Response for Microsoft 365 Win Best Security Solution at ChannelPro’s Live Event

COLUMBIA, Md., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the people-powered cybersecurity platform for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them, today announced it has been awarded Best Security Solution by MSPs who attended the ChannelPro event February 28-29 in Chicago.



The live event hosted a full house of managed service providers and notable channel experts who voted Huntress EDR and MDR for Microsoft 365 best security solutions, and Huntress’s booth presence as The Best in the Expo Hall.

“This award is another testament to the tremendous value that our products and our 24/7 human-led security operations (SOC) team bring to our MSP partners and their end customers," said Jordan Redd, Vice President of Channel and Customer Account Management for Huntress.

About Huntress

Huntress is the leading cybersecurity partner for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Endpoint Detection and Response platform with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help SMBs overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security, and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is How SMBs defend against cybersecurity attacks.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled over the past couple of years to support 4,300 partners and more than 105,000 organizations and now protects more than 2 million endpoints. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .