REMSleep Holdings Patent Status

CLEARWATER, FL, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RMSL) is awarded new patent.



Dear Mr. Thomas Jackson Wood:

I am writing to provide you a copy of the electronically granted patent titled Sleep Apnea Cannula and Nasal Pillows Device. Design patents expire 15 years from the issue date.

Starting now, and lasting until expiration of the patent, the Firm recommends marking products that embody the disclosed invention using the patent number. The marking should be: U.S. Pat. No. D1017025

United States Design Patent (10) Patent No.: US D1,017,025 S Wood (45) Date of Patent: ** Mar. 5, 2024

Forward-looking Statements.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company’s future prospects and risks in investing in Company’s common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or “SEC” on its EDGAR website (URL: www.sec.gov )



Contact:

REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

14175 ICOT Blvd

Suite 300

Clearwater, FL 33760

Email: twood@remsleep.com

Phone: 912-590-2001

Fax: 813-639-7501