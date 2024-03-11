Miami: Places to Eat, Play and Stay in the Magic City
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 travel guides are out, and Miami is in. Topping more than one list, the city was ranked one of the 9 most visited cities in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler and ranked #3 in Expedia’s Spring Break Travel Outlook 2024.
Miami has so many accommodations to choose from, from family hotels to luxury resorts. In fact, U.S. Travel News & World Report recently published their list of the Best USA Hotels and Miami dominated the list with 5 hotels in the top 20 and the beautiful Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles Beach receiving the top spot at #1.
Miami is full of arts & culture, like Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest, a 2-day music festival that takes place in Miami Gardens, which will also host the Miami Open in March. There is also the infamous Montreaux Jazz Festival, making its way to Miami for the first time outside of Europe. Check out the Flamenco Festival at the Arsht Center or Open House, a wonderful exhibit at the Hampton House in historic Overtown. Other exciting events include the Miami Grand Prix/F1 in May and the American Black Film Festival in June.
Any time is a good time to visit Miami, however Spring is a particularly great time with amazing weather, smaller crowds and so much to do.
For more information, please visit www.SpringInMiami.com
Suzie Sponder
Miami has so many accommodations to choose from, from family hotels to luxury resorts. In fact, U.S. Travel News & World Report recently published their list of the Best USA Hotels and Miami dominated the list with 5 hotels in the top 20 and the beautiful Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles Beach receiving the top spot at #1.
Miami is full of arts & culture, like Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest, a 2-day music festival that takes place in Miami Gardens, which will also host the Miami Open in March. There is also the infamous Montreaux Jazz Festival, making its way to Miami for the first time outside of Europe. Check out the Flamenco Festival at the Arsht Center or Open House, a wonderful exhibit at the Hampton House in historic Overtown. Other exciting events include the Miami Grand Prix/F1 in May and the American Black Film Festival in June.
Any time is a good time to visit Miami, however Spring is a particularly great time with amazing weather, smaller crowds and so much to do.
For more information, please visit www.SpringInMiami.com
Suzie Sponder
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram