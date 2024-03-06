What to Expect as an Exhibitor at NAR Midyear in DC

Ok, so first of all, you need to recognize the title of this conference. A decade ago, NAR renamed the NAR Midyear conference to the REALTORS® Legislative Meeting, but the OG software-slingers call it by its old name, NAR Midyear. It is held each year in Washington D.C. in May. Most years, it’s during a time when the cherry trees blossom at our nation’s capital – making the city particularly beautiful, unless you have allegories.

If you offer a product to Associations or MLSs, you absolutely need to attend this conference. If you sell to agents or brokerages, your efforts will be hit or miss.

Midyear was traditionally held at the Marriott Wardman Park and Omni Shoreham hotel. The Wardman was converted into housing, so NAR moved the hotel to the Convention Center. Most of the hotels around the convention center are very average, many large MLSs stay at the Marriott Marquis Washington. If you can get in there, that is where you want to stay.

The Room Block

Here is the King Suite at the Marriott Marquis.

The NAR Room Block is very well managed. You need to book through the room block to get a good room at a good rate near the convention center. If you book outside of the room block, then you are going to pay a lot and you’ll need to uber or walk a long way. You can have meetings in your room, but not for a 10-member board of directors. Some old timers like us have decided to continue to stay at the Omni – which is a hassle, but worth it in our opinion.

Entertainment

Most MLSs and Association Boards have dinners planned. However, there is often some free time before dinner for a cocktail party or after dinner for live music. If you want to invite clients or prospects to a social event, avoid dinner.

We hope to see you there. Shoot me an email if you’d like to connect in D.C. Below is the exhibitor information for the event:

Whether you’re just entering this lucrative marketplace or looking to maintain market share, use the Trade Expo to help carry your message: Meet these RLM REALTORS®



Main Function in Real Estate Industry*

Broker/Owner, some selling – 20%

Associate Broker, Broker-Associate – 20%

Sales Agent, Mainly Residential – 19%|

Association Executive – 11%

Association Staff – 7%

Other – 5%

Manager some selling – 5%

Broker of record some selling – 3%

Manager no selling – 2%

Broker/Owner, no selling – 2%

Sales Agent, mainly commercial – 1%

Real Estate Specialist – 1%

Property Manager – 1%

Commercial broker of record – 1%

Buyers Agent mainly residential – 1%

Broker of record, no selling – 1%

Last year over 92% of attendees either made the final decision or recommended when purchasing products.*

*RLM 2023 attendee survey

Monday, May 6

Tuesday, May 7

Walter E. Washington Convention Center