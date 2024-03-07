Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Continues to Offer A Variety of Ford Vehicles Despite Ford Motor Company's Own Direction

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. proud serves the greater Indianapolis are and all it's surrounding areas. Ford's 1st All-Electric Truck: The F-150® Lightning

Ford Motor Company may move toward SUVs and trucks, but Don Hinds Ford, Inc. still has the older vehicles for more than nostalgia.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, Ford Motor Company announced that they're moving their focus to developing more SUVs and trucks, rather than sedans, crossovers, or any other small vehicles. Other than the manufacturer's favorite child, the Mustang®, its 2024 lineup only includes the latest rendition of Ford's SUVs and trucks. Despite that manufacturer's current direction, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. continues to offer a full range of vehicles at its dealership, including the sedans and crossovers that are now discontinued within its used inventory.

Throughout the over century-long reputation Ford has built, it has developed and discontinued many vehicle lines. Some have a chance to resurface, such as the Bronco®, which had originally been discontinued in the late 1990s but returned in 2021, and the Ranger®, which had been discontinued in the US after 2011 but returned in 2019. The vehicle manufacturer decides on its lineup based on the previous year's sales and the customers' demand.

The Demand For "Unpopular" Cars Unseen By the Majority

Of course, the demand is based on the majority's voice. Currently, the trend is that more consumers want and need SUVs and trucks, and many manufacturers aside from Ford are also conforming to the trend and putting more emphasis on those types of vehicles. However, the majority's needs don't encompass the minority that may not need or are looking for the latest SUVs or trucks available in a Ford dealership's new inventory.

That's why Don Hinds Ford, Inc. continues to provide as many formerly popular Ford vehicles as possible in the dealership's pre-owned inventory. This includes older versions of vehicles that are still part of the lineup, such as the F-150®. However, it also includes vehicles like the Flex, Focus, or Taurus. Although any dealership's used lot may fluctuate, often updating its inventory every few days or weeks, this Indianapolis dealership strives to keep a few options on the table for customers looking for some of Ford Motor Company's older works.

Although they're considered unpopular compared to the current lineup, many of the discontinued Ford sedans and crossovers still hold up to their reputation when they were still being produced. All of them that resurface at local Ford dealerships like Don Hinds Ford, Inc. are used, but most of them remain in good condition, allowing those who want the Ford brand but not the latest vehicles in the market to find a vehicle to their liking.

Ford Motor Company itself may be moving in a direction that will secure its best interests, but local Ford dealerships strive to meet the demands within its community. Some consumers welcome the change, and others may still prefer the Ford cars and vehicles that aren't widely available anymore. Despite Ford's discontinuation of those vehicles, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is one of the dealerships that continues to offer these cars to consumers, albeit used.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is a Ford auto dealership that has been serving the community since 1955. As a prominent dealership in the area, it continues to provide excellent quality vehicles, auto services, and auto parts to the greater Indianapolis communities. With the higher demand for service to differentiate between different dealerships, this Ford dealer strives to meet the needs of its local communities and provide the best it can offer.


