Embry-Riddle and Women and Drones Partner to Expand Opportunities for Female Aviators
This partnership epitomizes the synergy between Embry-Riddle's commitment to excellence in aerospace education and Women and Drones' mission to promote opportunities in aviation for women and girls.”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Women and Drones, a networking organization that aims to guide women toward careers in STEM, has recently partnered to expand opportunities for women throughout the fields of aviation and aerospace.
— Ron Garriga, Embry-Riddle
As the leading global organization promoting female participation in the uncrewed aerial system (UAS) industry, Women and Drones aims to open new doors through this partnership for enhanced educational and professional development for women in the rapidly growing field of UAS technology. The partnership will offer members of Women and Drones a bridge to a variety of associate, baccalaureate, master's and doctoral degrees, as well as professional education programs, offered at Embry-Riddle.
"Upon meeting Sharon Rossmark, CEO of Women and Drones, at the Commercial UAV Expo in 2022, I knew we had a shared vision," said Ron Garriga, executive director of Business Development and Professional Education at Embry-Riddle’s Worldwide Campus. "This partnership epitomizes the synergy between Embry-Riddle's commitment to excellence in aerospace education and Women and Drones' mission to promote opportunities in aviation for women and girls."
Through Women and Drones’ networking platform, which has extended its reach to women across 22 countries, members have the opportunity to meet industry leaders, attend speaking events and learning programs, and much more.
"A strategic alliance with Embry-Riddle represents a significant milestone for Women and Drones," said Rossmark. "Together, we're paving the way for women and girls to discover the vast opportunities in aviation, as well as shaping the next generation of aerospace leaders."
For more information, view the Women and Drones partnership landing page, or contact Embry-Riddle’s Office of Professional Education at training@erau.edu or (386) 481-9070.
About Women and Drones
Women and Drones is the leading organization dedicated to driving excellence in the UAS and AAM industry. Since 2017, we have been consistently recognized as one of the top companies to watch in the rapidly growing field of uncrewed aviation. Women and Drones is dedicated to empowering women and girls in this expanding market through educational initiatives that span from kindergarten to professional career development. Through our portfolio of brands and corporate partnerships, we offer a variety of products, services, and opportunities to support the growth and development of the UAS and AAM industry.
About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Embry-Riddle distinguishes itself as the world’s largest, fully accredited university specializing in aviation and aerospace. Embry-Riddle educates 31,300+ students at its residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Florida and Prescott, Arizona, at approximately 110 Worldwide Campus locations and through online degree programs. In 2023, U.S. News & World Report named Embry-Riddle Worldwide the nation’s No. 2 provider of online bachelor’s degree programs. The university has ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in this category every year since 2016. Our residential campuses hold multiple Top 10 rankings. All of our campuses have been ranked Best for Veterans.
