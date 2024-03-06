Submit Release
YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF, NFLY, NAV Restated

MILWAUKEE, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NFLY) on March 4, 2024, contained an error of greater than 1%. NFLY’s NAV was restated effective as of March 5, 2024.

ETF Name Ticker (NYSE Arca) Revised Original Adjustment
YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF NFLY  $19.11  $18.66 2.41%  


The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for NFLY.

 


Contact Gavin Filmore at gfilmore@tidalfg.com for more information.

