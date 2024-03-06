paws4people Foundation Seeks Corporate Partnerships to Expand Service Dog Program

With demand exceeding capacity, paws4people is seeking corporate partnerships to expand its service dog program.

Wilmington, North Carolina, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- paws4people® Foundation, founded by daughter and father team, Kyria Henry Whisenhunt and Terry Henry, provides trained service dogs to individuals with mobility and psychiatric needs. With demand exceeding its capacity, paws4people is seeking corporate partnerships to expand its service dog program.

“We launched this initiative in 1999, and our very first client was my own father,” says Kyria Henry Whisenhunt, the organization’s Founder and Executive Director. “We’ve seen firsthand the life-changing impact that our service dogs have on those in need. But to meet the growing demand and scale our operations, we need the support of corporate sponsors who share our vision of making a difference in the lives of others.”

Indeed, the process of training and placing these service dogs is no small feat. From birth to placement, each dog undergoes rigorous training and care, resulting in a significant investment of time and resources. “It takes a village to raise a service dog,” remarks Whisenhunt. “And the more partners we have on board, the more dogs we can train and the more people we can help.”

paws4people offers various levels of corporate sponsorships, tailored to align with the goals and values of potential partners. Whether the organization focuses on supporting children with challenges, veterans, or specific demographics within these groups, there’s an opportunity for collaboration. In return, corporate sponsors receive recognition through logo placement on their sponsored dog’s vest, and the satisfaction of knowing they’re making a tangible difference in their community. The organization is actively seeking companies that envision the same mission of enabling individuals in need of this service.

One of the key areas where corporate partnerships can make a difference is in expanding paws4people’s capacity to train specialized service dogs, such as diabetic or seizure response dogs. These dogs require extensive training and resources, which can be a limiting factor in meeting the current demand. With additional support, paws4people aims to ramp up its efforts in this area, providing vital assistance to individuals with specific medical needs.

The journey of a client receiving a service dog from paws4people is a comprehensive and transformative experience. Candidates undergo a thorough vetting process before being matched with a dog through a unique ‘bump’ process, akin to matchmaking. Once the connection is made, clients participate in an immersion training process at paws4people’s 11-acre campus in North Carolina. This helps them to not only develop a connection with the dog, but also to effectively utilize their service dog to Control, Regulate, and Mitigate® their symptom set.

Terry Henry, Co-Founder and Deputy Executive Director of paws4people states, “Through our training programs, clients develop a deep bond with their service dogs, learning to communicate and navigate the world together. It’s a journey of growth and healing, and we're honored to be a part of it.”

The impact of paws4people’s service dog program extends far beyond the borders of North Carolina, with dogs being placed nationwide. Veterans, in particular, have found solace and support through the organization’s services, with many experiencing significant improvements in their mental health and overall well-being.

As paws4people looks to the future, the need for corporate partnerships has never been greater. With the support of like-minded companies, they hope to continue expanding their reach and making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities.

In the words of Kyria Henry Whisenhunt, “Together, we can create a world where everyone has the opportunity to live their best life, with the help of a canine friend by their side.”

Media Contact

Name: Danielle Cockerham

Email: danielle@paws4people.org



