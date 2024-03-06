IONIX Enhances ASM Platform with Automated Exposure Validation for Continuous Exploitability Testing

New Approach Validates Real-World Exploitability Automatically, Greatly Improving Prioritization and MTTR

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IONIX today announced a significant extension to its industry-leading Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform, Automated Exposure Validation. Customers of IONIX can now benefit from Exposure Validation capabilities for continuous exploitability testing on production environments without risk of disruption. IONIX leverages a toolbox of attack simulation techniques to conduct non-intrusive testing of customer systems. This new approach identifies critical exposures, ensuring that resource-strapped security teams can focus on the most significant risks to their business and get buy-in from IT stakeholders to accelerate remediation.



Traditional security validation methods are manual – which means they are done infrequently, and they are labor intensive – creating security gaps in terms of coverage and time between testing cycles. In addition, most pen testing and attack simulation tools cannot continuously run on production systems as that would be disruptive to the target testing environment. In contrast, IONIX Exposure Validation employs non-intrusive attack simulations, ensuring continuous validation of the entire attack surface without risk of disruption to production systems.

“Companies we talk to are frustrated with the level of noise they get from security tools – they want to help Security Operations and IT teams identify and fix exploitable risks faster,” said Marc Gaffan, CEO at IONIX. “With Automated Exposure Validation and the IONIX ASM platform, enterprises move from drowning in numerous theoretical risks to fixing actual validated exposures. IONIX scans the entire attack surface and identifies exploitable exposures to prioritize risks effectively and remediate quickly.”

Automated Exposure Validation

IONIX’s innovative approach validates real-world exploitability, ensuring that security teams can focus on the most significant threats. Key features of IONIX Exposure Validation include:

Non-Intrusive Attack Simulation: Developing new modules for simulating threats in a safe manner, ensuring no harm to operational systems

Attack Surface Validation: Extensive testing across an organization's attack surface and its digital supply chains to determine the exploitability of zero-day threats

Exploitable Risk Identification: Pinpointing vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that pose an actual threat to an organization, enabling security teams to accelerate remediation and effectively reduce risk

Automated Validation: Continuous security testing that adapts to the evolving threat landscape and organizational changes, ensuring that your defenses remain robust over time

Optimizing Headcount: Reducing the need for extensive manual testing, saving time and resources while improving an organization's security posture



About IONIX

IONIX’s attack surface management platform uses Connective Intelligence to shine a spotlight on exploitable risks across your real attack surface – and its digital supply chain. Only IONIX discovers and monitors every internet-facing asset and connection, delivers laser focus into the most important risks to your business, and provides the tools to rapidly remediate exploitable threats and reduce attack surface exposure. Global leaders including Lexmark, Infosys, The Telegraph, Warner Music Group and E. ON depend on IONIX to go on the offensive in securing their complex and ever-changing attack surfaces. For more information visit www.ionix.io.

