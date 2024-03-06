Shareholder Rewards Platform TiiCKER Unveils Newly Upgraded iOS and Android Mobile Apps

Member Dashboard, Best-in-Class Brokerage Connections, In-App Notifications and Enhanced UX Highlight Upgrades to #1 Retail Investor Perks App

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Like a $2 bill, the new TiiCKER apps are twice as good and way more noteworthy.

TiiCKER this week minted version 2.0 of its iOS and Android Mobile Apps, making it easier for investors to get rewards from the brands they own and for public companies to engage with their retail shareholders. The world’s first and largest verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform said its new apps were custom built from the ground up and offer an enhanced user experience, innovative interactive features like voting for perks, and updated navigation consistent with its pioneering TiiCKER.com application.

TiiCKER invented verified shareholder perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. TiiCKER also delivers impactful insights, unique content, and AI-powered ideas and information to consumers and retail investors alike based on their stock holdings, lifestyle and content preferences, and demographics.

“We are thrilled to unveil this latest enhancement to TiiCKER’s mobile app environments,” said Chris Tromp, chief digital officer at TiiCKER. “Our platform continues to lead the shareholder loyalty space because of our constant pursuit of innovation. This update exemplifies our commitment to our TiiCKER members and partners by delivering features and benefits they value most.”

TiiCKER’s refreshed apps will streamline access to perks for its tens of thousands of registered users looking to earn rewards for their loyalty. Recommendations generated by machine learning and filter views will support the discovery and visibility of all perks available from partner companies like Lionsgate (Tii:LGF.A), Fubo (Tii:FUBO) and Whirlpool (Tii:WHR). Brand partners will also be able to showcase featured perks in reserved spaces and own category keywords in the app search tool to aid discoverability.

With the free update, TiiCKER users will gain access to a dashboard that showcases their investments and eligible perks all in one place. App users can vote for new rewards and discounts from public companies and receive in-app notifications on new perk programs, VIP experiences and limited-time offers. TiiCKER has also added a “guest” mode, enabling prospective users to explore the platform before registering.

The apps also feature refreshed brand pages to display public company perks for retail shareholders, redesigned to be consistent with TiiCKER.com. TiiCKER offers investors a cohesive web- and mobile-based platform, making it the leading, most comprehensive, user-friendly option to qualify and redeem perks whenever, wherever.

Additionally, both existing and new users will have access to TiiCKER’s Refer-a-Friend program, returning in the second quarter to the new apps and TiiCKER.com. Unlike other referral programs that require new users to search for rewards, newly referred members of the TiiCKER platform will receive a link to a personalized page within the app. Existing users who invite friends can receive digital reward cards while exploring shareholder perks for brands they own and love.

For more information about TiiCKER, visit tiicker.com. To download or upgrade to the latest TiiCKER mobile apps, visit tiicker.com/app.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks and discounts, custom articles and content, commission-free trading, and TiiCKER Perks from marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable Shareholder Loyalty Programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook and was named a winner in the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

