Dentist Creates AI-Powered Interactive Voice System to Improve Patient Experience
PatientTalk AI will improve service to patient by helping front desk staff focus on patients in the office rather than routine administrative tasks.
Voice AI Solution for Healthcare Practice Management Set to Launch in Q4 2024
PatientTalk AI will deliver a human-like experience for patients calling to schedule appointments and other routine patient needs.”CONYERS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatientTalk AI, a new interactive voice AI system to help healthcare practices deliver superior patient services, has completed its initial prototype and plans to launch in Fourth Quarter 2024.
— Dr. John Tiano, founder of PatientTalk AI.
“PatientTalk AI will deliver a human-like experience for patients calling to schedule appointments and other routine patient needs,” according to Dr. John Tiano, founder of PatientTalk AI. “With labor shortages, many patients are stuck on hold, end up in voicemail, or are abandoned when they are trying to engage with healthcare practices.”
PatientTalk AI, utilizing patented artificial intelligence technology, integrates with the practice management systems and the telephone systems of healthcare practices. Rather than forcing patients to wait for service, listen to a myriad of menu options and push buttons to get service, PatientTalk AI engages patients in natural conversations to gather information.
In many instances, the system will schedule appointments and complete routine service requests without further human intervention. In cases where the patient needs to talk with healthcare staff, the system will have captured relevant patient information and will display that for staff to enable smooth completion of the patient service request.
Dr. Tiano has been developing PatientTalk AI for more than four years, refusing to accept mediocre technology that would not deliver the high-quality patient experience he envisioned. In 2023, he was able to align his vision with accessible technology and the people who delivered on his vision.
PatientTalk AI engaged Clarity Ventures of Austin, Texas, as the lead AI development firm to build its system.
“Clarity Ventures has been working closely with Dr. Tiano and his team to build a world-class AI solution for practice management in healthcare,” said Chris Reddick, CEO of Clarity Ventures. “As a leading technology provider for healthcare, we are firmly committed to building AI solutions that automate and improve client experience and practice performance.”
To fully engender the human element in PatientTalk AI, Dr. Tiano engaged Ideabay.AI of Munich Germany, an advanced AI consultancy that specializes in bringing the best of human creativity to AI-driven innovations.
“Embarking on this endeavor, it was immediately apparent that the PatientTalk AI team was committed to forging a patient experience rivaling the nuances of human interaction,” said Patrick Esslinger, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Ideabay.ai. “Under Dr. Tiano’s leadership, their dedication to crafting an exceptional patient journey resonated deeply with Ideabay.ai’s mission to bridge the gap between artificial intelligence and the human spark. Ideabay’s focus has always been on leveraging a deeply human-centric approach to enrich every facet of human-AI interactions and we could follow exactly this mission here.”
PatientTalk AI is currently seeking collaboration partners looking to integrate this dynamic new technology into their practice management and patient engagement systems. Interested parties may contact business development advisor, Chuck Hall, at 267-640-5932, Bizinuum LLC.
In addition, PatientTalk AI is seeking accredited and institutional investors who would like to participate in the company. Interested parties may also contact Chuck Hall at 267-640-5932.
Dr John Tiano is a dentist and entrepreneur. He earned his BS In Biology at The University of Pittsburgh and his Doctorate in Dental Surgery at the Temple University School of Dentistry. In innovator in the growth and development of dental practices, Dr. Tiano has successfully created and sold single and multi-location dental practices in Pennsylvania and Florida.
