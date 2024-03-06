EV Charging Cables Market Insights: Comprehensive Analysis of Latest Trends and Developments
EV Charging Cables Market Growth Analysis By Types And Application
EV Charging Cables Market was valued at USD 395.56 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24% from 2023 to 2030 and it will reach USD 2.21 billion in 2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for electric vehicles has grown dramatically during the past ten years. As worry about global emission rates grows, governments are pushing for more people to utilize electric cars. Moreover, the EV uses the energy that the rechargeable battery packs give. These battery packs are charged via charging wires. Therefore, with EVs, charging cords are essential. There are two types of EV charging cables on the market: direct current (DC) and alternative current (AC).Since AC charging is widely available at home and business charging stations, the acceptance of AC charging cables has increased.
Because there is no electronics box to carry the charging cable, it is far lighter and more compact than normal charging cords. The driver can choose the correct plug for the available charging port by utilizing the converter attached to the cable. This allows the vehicle to be charged at home using a wall charger or a regular household electrical outlet, as well as while going to a charging station. The EV charging cable's great degree of adjustability and extreme lightweight make it particularly easy to use and practical.
Another aspect driving the market is the inbuilt LED indicator that shows the quality of the charging. The need for fast charging connections, more EV adoption, and increased government efforts to lessen carbon footprints are all factors driving the growth of the global market for electric vehicle charging cables.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
KEY DRIVERS:
1.EV highlights the importance of charging infrastructure and EV charging cables.
2.Major countries have heavily invested in EV vehicles, EV charging infrastructure and R&D of fast and efficient charging system.
RESTRAINTS:
1.Wireless charging of EV is expected to boost demand for vehicle safety, luxury vehicles, the development of private and private vehicles.
2.Adoption of use wireless technology for a variety of purposes.
3.New wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles.
4.EV wireless charging have the potential to contribute to the growth of the EV charging market.
Key Players of EV Charging Cables Market:
Major key players in EV charging cable market are Leoni AG, Coroplast, Chengdu Khons Technology Co., Ltd., Phoenix Contact, Aptiv, BESEN-Group, Dyden, Corporation, TE Connectivity, Besen International Group, Dyden Corporation, EV Charging Cables, EV Teison, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Phoenix Contact E-Mobility, Sinbon Electronics, Systems Wire and Cable, TE Connectivity and other.
Market Segmentation:
BY TYPE
AC charging
DC charging
BY APPLICATION
Private charging
Public charging
BY CHARGING LEVEL
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
BY LENGTH
2-5 meters
6-10 meters
>10 meters
BY SHAPE
Straight
Coiled
