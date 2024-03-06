Việt Nam continues call for ceasefire in Gaza Strip

VIETNAM, March 6 - NEW YORK — Việt Nam has once again condemned attacks targeting civilians and essential civilian infrastructure works in the Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire and an immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussion held in New York on March 4-5 on the conflicts and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, showed deep concern about the prolonged conflict and increasingly serious humanitarian crisis in the area.

He held that what the council has done in the past five months is not enough to prevent violence and reduce tensions, and expressed his hope that the council will stay united and make more efforts to end fighting and promote dialogue.

Emphasising the urgency of humanitarian relief activities and the key role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in this issue, the Vietnamese representative proposed to prioritise ensuring enough water, food, medicine, and fuel for civilians to stay alive; and welcomed all international mediation efforts to promote peace negotiations on the basis of the "two-state solution" and relevant UN resolutions.

For his part, President of the UN General Assembly expressed disappointment at the use of veto by a permanent member of the UNSC on the draft resolution on an emergency humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on February 20. He reiterated his call for all parties to respect international law and exercise maximum restraint, adding that he hopes that the international community will continue to make efforts to find a solution to end the crisis.

Representatives of many countries called on the UNSC to show responsibility and stronger role in promoting the achievement of a sustainable ceasefire, ensuring the unhindered provision of emergency humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza. — VNS