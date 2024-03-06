VUFO contributes to boosting Việt Nam-US people-to-people exchange

VIETNAM, March 6 -

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Communist Party of the US led by Arturo Cambron, member of the National Committee, in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, VUFO President Phan Anh Sơn briefed the visitors on Việt Nam's development direction, the outcomes of implementing the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)'s innovative policy on foreign affairs, and Việt Nam's perspective on people-to-people diplomacy and internationalism.

He highlighted the strong development of the Việt Nam-US relations, and the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of US President Joe Biden’s state visit to Việt Nam,last September, saying that this is an important step in the relations between the two countries, where people-to-people exchange is one of the 10 pillars of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Sơn said in the coming time, VUFO and its member organisations such as the Việt Nam-US Society and the Việt Nam Peace Committee will continue to strengthen people-to-people exchange activities, towards further promoting mutual understanding, building and consolidating strategic trust between the two nations.

For his part, Cambron said the delegation’s trip aims to earn more understanding about the history, culture, country, and people of Việt Nam; as well as the practice and experience in building the Party and socialism in the Southeast Asian nation.

US delegates also inquired on VUFO's role in supporting non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in Việt Nam; and discussed the international situation, and communist, labour, and peace movements in the world, especially in the US and Latin American countries.

As scheduled, the delegation will visit President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, pay a courtesy visit to Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung, visit historical sites in Hà Nội, and work in Quảng Ninh and Hưng Yên provinces. — VNS