Ministry of Public Security announces two foreign-based terrorist organisations

VIETNAM, March 6 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday announced the designation of two terrorist organisations based on Vietnamese and international laws.

The first terrorist organisation is “Nhóm Hỗ trợ người Thượng” with English name "Montagnard Support Group, Inc.", abbreviated MSGI.

The terrorist organisation was established by Y Mut Mlô and Y Duen Bdăp (former members of the organisation "Montagnard Foundation - MFI" in the US) in 2011 to connect and entice ethnic minorities to use violence, conduct terrorism, incite protests and conduct armed riots to demand secession and autonomy, and establish a separate State in the Central Highlands region.

The terrorist organisation is located at P.O. BOX 668843, Charlotte, NC 28266, USA. It has run communication channels of “www.montagnardsupportgroup.blogspot.com” and “Montagnard Support Group”.

The head of the terrorist organisation is Y Mut Mlô, born in 1960, in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk. Y Duen Bdăp is deputy head; Y Bion Mlô is in charge of foreign affairs; Y Lhưl Byă is in charge of communications. Other core members include Y Čhik Niê, born in 1968, in Đắk Lắk Province; Y Chanh Byă, born in 1984 in Đắk Nông Province; Y Bé Êban, born in 1982 in Đắk Nông Province; Y Niên Êya, born in 1977 in Đắk Nông Province; and Y Sôl Niê, born in 1979 in Đắk Lắk Province.

MSGI has been operated in a violent manner; attracting and recruiting members in Việt Nam to train in methods of operation such as inciting protests and armed riots; sponsoring money, weapons, and means, directing terrorist attacks, killing officials and local people, destroying Vietnamese State and people's property in order to demand secession, autonomy, and the establishment of a "Nhà nước Đêga " (Degar State) in the Central Highlands.

The second terrorist organisation is “Người Thượng vì công lý” with the English name "Montagnard Stand for Justice - MSFJ", led by Y Quynh Bdap, Y Phik Hdok, Y Pher Hdrue, Y Aron Êban, H’ Sarina Krong, H’ Tlun Bdap, Y Ruing Knul and H Mla Hdruẽ. It was established in July 2019 in Thailand and has been operated in the US since April 2023.

Y Quynh Bdap, was born in 1992 in Ea Bhôk Commune, Cư Kuin District, Đắk Lắk Province; Y Phik Hdok was born in 1993 in M'Duk village, Buôn Ma Thuột City, Đắk Lắk Province; Y Pher Hdrue was born in 1979 in Êa Khít Village, Êa Bhôk Commune, Cư Kuin District, Đắk Lắk Province; H’ Biăp Krông was born in 1987 in Kwăng Village, Cư Bao Commune, Buôn Hồ Town, Đắk Lắk Province; and Y Aron Êban was born in 1985 in Krông Pắc District, Đắk Lắk Province.

The organisation was located at No 49/312 Kraorattana, Soi 6, Bang Rak Phatthana, Bang Bua Thong District, Nonthaburi Province, 11110, Thailand. Its website and media channels consist of “msfjustice.org”, “Montagnard Stand for Justice”, “Người Thượng Vì Công Lý” “Klei Kpă Ênô Kơ Anak Cữ Chiăng”, “BHRM Montagnards” and “MSFJ TV”.

MSFJ has been attracting, recruiting members, assigning tasks, and training methods of operation; sponsoring money, directing the procurement of weapons and vehicles, conducting terrorist attacks, killing officials and local people, and destroying Vietnamese State and people's property with the aim to establish a "private State" in the Central Highlands.

The ministry said MSGI and MSFJ were listed as terrorist organisations.

Therefore, anyone who engaged in, propagated, enticed, incited others to participate, sponsor, or receive sponsorship, or participated in training courses organised by the two terrorist organisations; or followed the direction of the two terrorist organisations, would be charged with "terrorism" or "terrorist financing" and would be handled according to the provisions of the law. — VNS