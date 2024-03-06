Global Chemical Market to Surpass USD 4.66 Trillion by 2030 Driven by Sustainable Innovation
Global chemical market grows due to industrialization, tech advances, and demand from sectors like construction, automotive, and healthcare.TEXES, AUSTEN, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that The Global Chemical Market was valued at USD 2.9 trillion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.66 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.
The global chemical market is truly fascinating, embodying a complex blend of innovation, demand, and regulation that influences industries and economies worldwide. It's like a bustling hub where ideas meet reality, shaping everything from agriculture to pharmaceuticals. What makes it so captivating is the sheer diversity of products it encompasses, ranging from basic chemicals like chlorine to intricate polymers and specialty compounds. It's amazing to think about how these substances touch nearly every aspect of our daily lives, from building materials to the skincare products we use.
Get Sample Report of Global Chemical Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4043
One of the most striking trends in the chemical market lately is the push for sustainability. People are becoming more aware of environmental issues and demanding greener solutions. This shift has spurred a wave of innovation towards eco-friendly alternatives and circular economy practices. It's inspiring to see how the industry is embracing this change and working towards a more sustainable future, considering its significant impact on global challenges like climate change.
Market Report Scope:
The global chemical industry encompasses a diverse range of products vital to various sectors, including Pharmaceutical Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Industrial Gases, Polymers, Petrochemicals, and Food Additives. Advancements in chemical synthesis technologies and shifting consumer preferences towards environmentally friendly and ethically sourced products are reshaping the industry landscape. Leading players such as BASF, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries, LG Chem, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings are actively involved in innovating and expanding their product portfolios to meet evolving market demands.
The scope of the Global Chemical Market report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the chemical industry's landscape across regions, sectors, and product categories. By delving into market dynamics, trends, and emerging technologies, the report aims to offer a panoramic view of the chemical market's evolution and future prospects.
Moreover, the report delves into the market's competitive landscape, profiling key players, their strategies, and market positioning. It scrutinizes market drivers such as innovation, sustainability, and shifting consumer preferences, while also addressing challenges like environmental concerns, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions.
Market Analysis:
The growth of the global chemical market is underpinned by several key factors. Firstly, increasing environmental consciousness and ethical considerations have steered consumers towards sustainable and ethically sourced chemical products. In addition, shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable and responsible luxury goods has further propelled the demand for chemical products. Moreover, aggressive marketing strategies by manufacturers and retailers to promote the unique benefits of chemical products have augmented market awareness and adoption. Lastly, the versatility of chemical products, offering comparable quality and functionality to traditional counterparts, has stimulated interest from various industries beyond traditional applications.
Segment Analysis:
In the Pharmaceutical Chemical Market, the active ingredients segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to its indispensable role in drug formulation and manufacturing processes, driving significant demand.
By Agrochemicals, fertilizer segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to its critical role in enhancing crop productivity and ensuring global food security, thus commanding a substantial market share.
Within the Polymers segment, thermoplastics led the market due to their versatility, ease of processing, and recyclability, making them preferred materials across a wide range of applications from packaging to automotive components.
By Pharmaceutical Chemicals
Pharmaceutical Chemicals By Product (By Value)
• Basic building blocks
• Active ingredients
• Advanced intermediates
Pharmaceutical Chemicals By Product (By Volume)
• Basic building blocks
• Active ingredients
• Advanced intermediates
By Agrochemicals
Agrochemicals By Type (By Value)
• Fertilizer
• Crop Protection Chemicals
• Plant Growth Regulators
• Others
Agrochemicals By Type (By Volume)
• Fertilizer
• Crop Protection Chemicals
• Plant Growth Regulators
• Others
By Specialty Chemicals
Specialty Chemicals By Type (By Value)
• Construction Chemicals
• Food & Feed Additives
• Water Treatment Chemicals
• Electronic Chemicals
• Textile Chemicals
• Specialty Oilfield Chemicals
• Surfactants
• Dyes & Pigments
• Mining Chemicals
• CASE
• Others
Specialty Chemicals By Type (By Volume)
• Construction Chemicals
• Food & Feed Additives
• Water Treatment Chemicals
• Electronic Chemicals
• Textile Chemicals
• Specialty Oilfield Chemicals
• Surfactants
• Dyes & Pigments
• Mining Chemicals
• CASE
• Others
By Personal Care and Cosmetics
Personal Care and Cosmetics By Product (By Value)
• Skin Care
• Hair Care
• Oral Care
• Fragrances
• Decorative Cosmetics
Personal Care and Cosmetics By Product (By Volume)
• Skin Care
• Hair Care
• Oral Care
• Fragrances
• Decorative Cosmetics
By Industrial Gases
Industrial Gases By Product (By Value)
• Hydrogen
• Oxygen
• Nitrogen
• Carbon Dioxide
• Acetylene
• Argon
Industrial Gases By Product (By Volume)
• Hydrogen
• Oxygen
• Nitrogen
• Carbon Dioxide
• Acetylene
• Argon
By Polymers
Polymers By Type (By Value)
• Thermoplastics
• Thermosets
• Elastomers
Polymers By Type (By Volume)
• Thermoplastics
• Thermosets
• Elastomers
By Petrochemicals
Petrochemicals By Product (By Value)
• Ethylene
• Propylene
• Butadiene
• Benzene
• Xylene
• Toluene
• Methanol
Petrochemicals By Product (By Volume)
• Ethylene
• Propylene
• Butadiene
• Benzene
• Xylene
• Toluene
• Methanol
Make Enquiry About Global Chemical Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4043
Key Regional Development:
The Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the most significant increase in regional chemical consumption during the forecast period, accounting for approximately 50% of the market share in 2022. China stands out as a key driver, surpassing the United States in chemical consumption. The region's dominance is further pronounced in the specialty chemicals sector, fueled by economic advancements, industrialization, and expansion across key end-use industries.
North America, led by the United States, plays a pivotal role in the global chemical industry, contributing significantly to the region's GDP and supporting a wide array of commercial and household goods production.
Key Takeaways for the Global Chemical Market Study:
• The global chemical market is set to surpass USD 4.66 trillion by 2030, driven by sustainability initiatives and technological advancements.
• Segment-wise, agrochemicals and personal care & cosmetics are poised for substantial growth, fueled by rising global demand and consumer awareness.
• Asia-Pacific emerges as a dominant player in the chemical market, spearheaded by China's exponential growth in consumption and industrialization.
Recent Developments:
• In September 2022, BASF announced an innovation partnership with RiKarbon, focusing on developing eco-friendly emollients derived from bio-waste, aiming to revolutionize the cosmetics industry sustainably.
• In March 2023, Nufarm Americas Inc. celebrated the EPA registration of Anuew™ EZ Plant Growth Regulator, offering golf course superintendents enhanced flexibility and labor-saving benefits while improving turf quality.
• In August 2022, Brenntag expanded its distribution agreement with ISCA, focusing on providing preservatives for the cosmetics industry in several European markets, emphasizing sustainable product offerings.
• In March 2023, Clariant introduced Plantasens Pro LM, a new natural emollient catering to the growing skincare market, offering luxurious and nurturing sensations with eco-conscious formulations.
Buy the Latest Version of Global Chemical Market Report 2023-2030 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4043
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram