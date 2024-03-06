Tyson Ventures Invites Startups to Apply for Tyson Demo Day 2024

Focused on Supply Chain Technologies

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), is proud to announce the call for applications for the third installment of Tyson Demo Day. Tyson Demo Day 2024 aims to revolutionize the future of the Tyson Foods food supply chain by collaborating with innovative startups that foster sustainable practices, enhance transparency, create new efficiencies and ensure the highest standards of quality across the company’s unique supply chain.



“Our vision for Tyson Demo Day 2024 is to become a significant catalyst of groundbreaking supply chain technology by bringing startups together to collaborate with Tyson Foods,” said John R. Tyson, Tyson Ventures president and chief financial officer. "Together, we can reimagine, innovate and elevate the protein supply chain across every touchpoint."

Startups with innovations in logistics software, distribution, warehousing, traceability and transparency, animal welfare, cold chain management, inventory management, forecasting and predictive analytics, supplier management and sourcing technology and beyond, are encouraged to apply by the May 3, 2024, deadline.

“Tyson Demo Day 2024 presents an unparalleled opportunity for startups to showcase their supply chain solutions and potentially partner with Tyson Foods to test their innovations in real market conditions,” said Brady Stewart, group president, Beef, Pork and chief supply chain officer. “Following the event, successful startups may engage in continued conversations with Tyson Foods, paving the way for further high-impact opportunities.”

Selected participants will have the chance to pitch at Tyson Demo Day at the Tyson Foods World Headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. Successful startups may have access to further opportunities such as mentorship from Tyson Foods executives, potential pilot and testing programs, commercial partnerships and recognition through press and media.

For updates and further details about Tyson Demo Day 2024, follow the Tyson Ventures LinkedIn profile. Interested startups and entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply online by May 3, 2024. For more information and to apply, visit the Tyson Ventures website.

About Tyson Ventures

Tyson Ventures is the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Tyson Ventures aims to be the strategic partner of disruptive innovators transforming the food industry and providing sustainable nutrition to a growing global population. Tyson Ventures focuses investments in three strategic areas – emerging proteins, enabling technologies and innovations that empower people, protect our planet and cultivate smart, responsible agriculture.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 139,000 team members as of September 30, 2023. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

