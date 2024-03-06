Power over Ethernet (PoE) Devices Market to Cross USD 2.24 Billion in 2030 due to Rising Demand for Networked Devices
Power Over Ethernet Devices Market Size Share & Segment By Type, By Product, By Application, And By Regions | Global Forecast 2023-2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Report Scope & Overview
The Power over Ethernet devices market has revolutionized the way power and data are transmitted in various applications, offering a convenient and efficient solution for powering networked devices. PoE technology enables the delivery of electrical power alongside data over standard Ethernet cables, eliminating the need for separate power cables and sockets. This streamlined approach not only simplifies installation but also reduces costs and enhances scalability in both residential and commercial settings. PoE devices encompass a wide range of applications, including security cameras, wireless access points, VoIP phones, and IoT devices, among others. This versatility makes PoE an increasingly popular choice across industries, providing a flexible and centralized power solution for modern networking requirements.
The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Devices Market, valued at an estimated US$ 0.86 billion by 2022, anticipates significant growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The market is projected to reach US$ 2.24 billion in 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of PoE technology for powering various devices such as IP cameras, access points, and other networked devices, contributing to the expanding PoE market.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 (𝐏𝐨𝐄) 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1377
Top Companies Featured in this Market Report:
• isco
• Avaya
• HP
• Dell
• Brocade
• Alcatel-Lucent
• Netgear
• Juniper
• D-Link
• Extreme
• Adtran
• Alaxala
• Huawei
• ZTE.
The scope of Power over Ethernet devices market continues to expand with advancements in technology and the growing demand for smart and connected systems. Manufacturers are constantly innovating to improve power efficiency, increase power budgets, and enhance compatibility with emerging standards. As a result, PoE devices are becoming more sophisticated, supporting higher power levels and incorporating advanced features such as remote management and diagnostics. Additionally, the integration of PoE with emerging technologies like Power over HDBaseT (PoH) further extends its capabilities, enabling the delivery of power and multimedia content over longer distances.
Rising Demand for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Devices Fueled by Cost Efficiency and IoT Integration Across Industries
The Power over Ethernet devices market is poised for significant growth, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective power solutions in various industries is propelling the adoption of PoE devices. These devices enable the transmission of both data and power over a single Ethernet cable, simplifying installation and reducing infrastructure costs. Additionally, the rising deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart technologies across sectors such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing is fueling the demand for PoE devices to power these interconnected systems. Furthermore, the growing trend towards smart buildings and infrastructure, coupled with the need for remote power management and monitoring, is driving the uptake of PoE solutions.
However, the Power over Ethernet devices market also faces certain restraints that may hinder its growth trajectory. One such challenge is the limitations in power delivery capacity, particularly for high-power applications such as PTZ cameras and high-wattage wireless access points. Addressing these limitations requires advancements in PoE technology to support higher power levels while maintaining efficiency and safety standards. Despite these obstacles, the market presents ample opportunities for innovation and growth. Expanding applications of PoE beyond traditional sectors into emerging areas such as smart transportation, renewable energy, and industrial automation present new avenues for market players to capitalize on. Moreover, ongoing advancements in PoE standards and technologies, such as the development of higher power delivery capabilities and enhanced energy efficiency, are expected to drive market expansion and foster greater adoption in the coming years.
Key Reasons to purchase Power over Ethernet (PoE) Devices Market Report
• Market Size and Growth Projections: Access accurate data on the current market size of Power over Ethernet (PoE) devices and future growth projections, crucial for strategic decision-making and investment planning.
• Technology Trends: Stay informed about the latest technological trends and innovations in PoE devices, enabling businesses to adapt and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
• Competitive Landscape Analysis: Gain insights into the competitive landscape, including key players, market share, and strategic initiatives, facilitating effective competitor analysis and market positioning.
• End-User Insights: Understand the diverse applications and industries utilizing PoE devices, allowing businesses to identify specific market segments and tailor strategies accordingly.
• Market Dynamics and Drivers: Access detailed analysis of market dynamics, including growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, providing a comprehensive understanding to navigate the PoE devices market effectively.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1377
Power over Ethernet (PoE) Devices Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Type:
• Power sourcing equipment controllers & ics
• Powered device controllers & ICS
By Product:
• Power Over Ethernet Switch
• Power Over Ethernet IP Phone
By Applications:
• Enterprise
• Government
• School
• Other
Impact of Recession
Amidst the ongoing recession, the Power over Ethernet devices market experiences a complex interplay of positive and negative impacts. On one hand, the economic downturn may lead to reduced business investments and infrastructure upgrades, thereby slowing down the adoption of PoE devices across various sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, and transportation. Conversely, cost-saving measures become paramount during recessionary periods, driving the demand for efficient and integrated solutions like PoE devices, which can streamline operations and reduce overall expenses. Additionally, as companies seek to optimize their existing infrastructure rather than invest in new systems, PoE technology offers a compelling solution due to its ability to leverage existing Ethernet infrastructure for power delivery, thereby minimizing additional capital expenditure.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war exerts a discernible impact on the Power over Ethernet devices market, albeit with a mixture of positive and negative ramifications. Geopolitical tensions and disruptions in the supply chain may lead to short-term uncertainties and constraints in sourcing essential components for PoE devices manufacturing, thereby impeding production schedules and causing potential delays in product launches. Furthermore, fluctuating currency exchange rates and trade restrictions may exert inflationary pressures on raw material prices, subsequently elevating production costs for PoE device manufacturers. However, amidst geopolitical uncertainties, there exists a notable opportunity for PoE devices to play a pivotal role in bolstering security and surveillance infrastructure, particularly in regions experiencing heightened geopolitical risks.
Regional Analysis
In a regional analysis of the Power over Ethernet devices market, distinct trends and growth drivers emerge across various geographical segments. North America remains at the forefront of PoE adoption, fueled by widespread digitization efforts across industries such as IT and telecommunications, smart buildings, and industrial automation. The region benefits from robust infrastructure investments, supportive government initiatives, and a mature ecosystem of PoE technology providers. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region showcases significant growth potential, driven by rapid urbanization, burgeoning demand for IoT devices, and increasing investments in smart city projects. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing a surge in PoE deployment across sectors such as healthcare, retail, and transportation, propelled by initiatives to enhance energy efficiency and connectivity. In Europe, stringent regulations pertaining to energy efficiency and environmental sustainability drive the adoption of PoE devices, particularly in smart building applications and greenfield projects.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 – 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Power over Ethernet (PoE) Devices Market Segmentation, By Type
9. Power over Ethernet (PoE) Devices Market Segmentation, By Equipment
10. Power over Ethernet (PoE) Devices Market Segmentation, By Components
11. Power over Ethernet (PoE) Devices Market Segmentation, By Application
12. Regional Analysis
13. Company Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
15. USE Cases and Best Practices
16. Conclusion
Continued….
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/power-over-ethernet-devices-market-1377
Conclusion
SNS Insider's report on the Power over Ethernet devices market encompasses a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, trends, and competitive landscape. The report delves into key market segments, including PoE switches, injectors, splitters, and powered devices, providing insights into market size, growth prospects, and strategic initiatives undertaken by key players. Additionally, the report offers a detailed assessment of technological advancements, regulatory frameworks, and industry challenges shaping the trajectory of the PoE devices market.
About Us:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube