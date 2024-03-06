Veterinary drug residues in animals and foods remain low
The report looks at variety of substance groups, including hormones, antibacterials, environmental contaminants, prohibited substances, and other veterinary drugs. EFSA’s annual report for 2022 includes data reported by Member States[1], Iceland and Norway.
In 2022, the percentage of non-compliant samples was 0.18%, which is comparable to the previous 13 years when non-compliance ranged from 0.17% to 0.37%. The figure for 2021 was 0.17%.
The overall level of non-compliance in targeted samples (i.e., those taken to detect illegal use or check non-compliance with the maximum permitted levels) was 0.27% which is comparable to the previous four years (0.24%-0.35%) and slightly higher than in 2021 (0.24%).
Explore the results in greater detail using our interactive dashboard.