NCRF’s 21st Annual Atlanta Black College Expo™ Returns to the Cobb Galleria Saturday March 9th
Event provides students with unprecedented resources, expanded access to college and millions in scholarships!
In its ongoing mission to break down barriers to education for underserved and underrepresented youth, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is hosting the 21st Annual Atlanta Black College Expo™ Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30339 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF
Attendees can meet with a diverse range of over 50 colleges and universities, including several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Students will also have an opportunity to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive scholarships!
High school seniors, juniors, college transfer students, and adult learners interested in higher education opportunities are encouraged to attend the expo. In broadly promoting a college-going culture, NCRF welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in a host of enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.
In addition to connecting with college recruiters, students can attend dynamic and informative seminars and workshops, including How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HCBU, 411 for the Student Athlete, How to Start a Business & Fund It, and The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community. Attendees are also welcome to stay for a celebratory After Show with celebrity guests and a dance-off for cash and prizes from 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“We hope the expo serves as a catalyst for change in the community. By breaking poverty cycles and opening doors to education, we aim to give every student a chance to succeed and thrive” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.
This year’s 21st Annual Atlanta Black College Expo™ is sponsored by Active Minds, US Army ROTC, America’s Navy, Foundation Clothing Co., HP, Toyota and University of La Verne.
For tickets or sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
College Students FREE with ID.
NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org
About the Black College Expo™
Now in its 25th year, Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. BCE was founded in 1999 by
Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase
degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial
inequalities.
