Off-Road Vehicles Market to Reach Value of USD 31.48 Billion By 2030 | SNS Insider

Off-Road Vehicles Market Set to Soar Beyond USD 31.48 Billion by 2030 & Off-Road Adventures and Utility Drive Growth”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Off-Road Vehicles Market is poised for a remarkable ascent, projected to surpass USD 31.48 billion by 2030. The SNS Insider report reveals that the market, valued at USD 17.85 billion in 2022, is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
The Off-Road Vehicles Market's growth is a multifaceted outcome of consumer preferences, technological advancements, regulatory considerations, and the evolving landscape of recreational and utility-driven activities. As these factors continue to shape the market, the off-road vehicle industry is poised for a dynamic and exciting future.
Key Companies
• BRP Inc.
• Deere & Company
• CFMOTO
• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
• Can-am
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
• KUBOTA Corporation
• Polaris Inc.
• Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
• Textron Inc.
• Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Market Report Scope
Off-road vehicles are scaling new heights, driven by the increasing adoption for recreational pursuits like sports and trail riding. All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) are finding utility in farming and gardening activities, expanding beyond traditional roles to include lawn mowing, field plowing, and seed spreading. The market benefits from the surging popularity and availability of off-road vehicles through diverse sales channels, both online and offline. The development of battery-powered off-road vehicles and the growing consumer preference for Electric Vehicles (EVs) further amplify the market's growth trajectory. Despite the high upfront costs, the market is witnessing sustained growth due to the rising demand for off-road adventure sports and recreational activities globally.
The post-COVID-19 landscape has seen an upswing in recreational activities, driven by the pursuit of outdoor adventure, a need for safe and socially distant entertainment options, and the recognition of the physical and mental health benefits of nature immersion. Off-road vehicles, including ATVs and Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs), have become indispensable for transporting tourists across mountains, beaches, and snowy terrains. The hourly rental model for off-road rides has gained traction, contributing to increased adoption in tourist hotspots, especially hilly regions.
The rising popularity of electric ATVs aligns with environmental regulations, offering advantages over traditional gas-powered models. Minimal maintenance, fewer moving components, and compliance with emission concerns position electric ATVs as a sustainable choice. Manufacturers are actively investing in R&D to enhance technology, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, ensuring a steady stream of technologically advanced off-road vehicles.
Market Analysis
The Off-Road Vehicles Market is thriving on the growing popularity of off-road sports and the demand for robust, compact equipment. With a diverse user base across agriculture, mining, construction, and other sectors, off-road vehicles are poised for optimistic growth. Minimal maintenance costs, reduced fuel consumption, and lower insurance costs contribute to the demand for off-road vehicles in the construction industry.
Government investments in building new off-road trails, catering to recreational enthusiasts and boosting adventure sports activities, are providing impetus to the market. The prohibition of ATVs and UTVs on highways has prompted authorities worldwide to allocate funds for creating new off-road paths, fostering recreational and adventure sports activities. Manufacturers' focus on introducing new products with improved features further fuels market competitiveness. Technological advancements, particularly in electric drivetrains, open new growth opportunities for the Off-Road Vehicles Market. The rising popularity of electric off-road vehicles, driven by emission concerns, is expected to spur industry growth. The market's evolution towards electric propulsion aligns with environmental sustainability, offering an eco-friendly alternative in off-road mobility.
Segment Analysis
• By Displacement:
The 400cc-800cc engine segment dominates with over 48.2% sales share in 2022. The popularity of these vehicles for utility purposes contributes to their market leadership. Leading manufacturers are strategically launching 400cc-800cc ATVs to cater to a broader consumer spectrum.
• By Vehicle Type:
The ATV and UTV segment is bolstered by government commitments to develop new off-road paths. With restrictions on operating on main roads, ATVs and UTVs find significant applications in diverse terrains and industries.
• By End-user Vertical:
Off-road vehicles witness rapid adoption across various industries, including agriculture, sports, military, and more. The surge in off-road sports' popularity and the need for compact, robust equipment drive the market's growth trajectory.
Growth Factors
• The increasing popularity of off-road adventure sports is a significant growth driver. Consumers, particularly in urban areas, are seeking thrilling and recreational activities, contributing to the demand for off-road vehicles.
• The versatility of off-road vehicles, especially ATVs, is driving their adoption beyond recreational purposes. Farmers and gardeners utilize ATVs for activities such as lawn mowing, field plowing, and seed spreading, enhancing the vehicles' utility.
• The growing availability of off-road vehicles through both online and offline sales channels is a crucial factor. Consumers can easily access and purchase these vehicles, contributing to the market's overall growth.
• The ongoing efforts in developing battery-powered off-road vehicles align with the broader trend of consumer preference for electric vehicles. This transition towards EVs, even in recreational and off-road segments, is expected to fuel market growth.
Key Regional Development
In 2021, North America emerged as the pivotal market, witnessing significant ATV adoption in the United States and Canada. The region's advanced economy, better discretionary income, and government regulations governing off-road vehicles have fueled market expansion. Tourist hotspots with off-road trails and parks, like Northwest Off-Highway Vehicle Park and Rocky Ridge Ranch, contribute to market growth. The Asia Pacific region holds substantial growth potential, driven by cheap production costs, rising military spending, and a large addressable market.
Key Takeaways
• As the Off-Road Vehicles Market gears up for a billion-dollar ride, the key takeaways include the market's resilience in the face of challenges, driven by a diverse array of factors.
• The convergence of utility, adventure, and technological innovation positions off-road vehicles as not just recreational toys but indispensable tools across sectors.
• The market's trajectory is set to be influenced by evolving consumer preferences, regulatory dynamics, and technological breakthroughs.
Recent Developments
In March 2022: Polaris Inc. expanded its distribution facility in Wilmington, Ohio, optimizing operations across North America. Collaborating with Wallbox N.V.
In February 2022: Polaris ventured into providing charging solutions for electric vehicles in the United States and Canada.
The Off-Road Vehicles Market is on the brink of an exciting era, where every terrain becomes an opportunity and every adventure a possibility. As the wheels of innovation keep turning, the market promises to not only surpass the billion-dollar mark but also redefine the way we explore, work, and play off the beaten path.
