Startup San Diego Hosts "Show Her the Money" Screenings & Virtual Panel for International Women's Day March 8

StartUp San Diego provides tools, resources and connects people to build businesses. Highlighting the value of female founders is not just a preference but a ripe economic opportunity.” — Cheryl K. Goodman, Vice Chair of Startup San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup San Diego, a non-profit group for Startups by Startups announced a special event in honor of International Women's Day: Two exclusive screenings of the award-winning documentary "Show Her the Money," accompanied by a virtual panel discussion to be held on March 8th International Women's Day #IWD

This screening initiative from Startup San Diego and the producers of "Show Her the Money" aims to spotlight the critical issue of funding disparities for women entrepreneurs which is an only 2% . Venture capital funding overall has surged in recent years, but the numbers haven't leapt forward for female founders at the same pace. In 2023, companies founded solely by women garnered just 2% of the total capital invested in venture-backed startups in the US according to Pitchbook's Female Founder dashboard.

The event aligns with Startup San Diego's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive innovation community and is a continuance of the sell-out programming on March 4th, sponsored by ClickUp, where the panelist discussed the importance of funding women.

Screening Event Details:

*What: Show Her the Money - Virtual Screening w/ Live Audience Q&A:

*When: Friday, March 8 on International Women's Day #IWD

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST

*Features: 1 hour and 23-minute documentary screening followed by a 30-minute live Q&A session moderated by Cheryl K. Goodman, featuring entrepreneurs from the film.

*Tickets: $20.

*Where: Kinema platform:

https://kinema.com/events/startup-san-diego-1st-mondays-lq9mq

and a Virtual Panel Discussion: Following the live screening, attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage in a virtual panel discussion.

This panel discussion, moderated by Cheryl K. Goodman, CEO of FindGood.tech, who serves as the Vice Chair of StartUp San Diego will delve into the experiences and insights of these remarkable women, highlighting the challenges and triumphs of women in entrepreneurship and venture capital.

Wendy Ryan, CEO at Kadabra, creator of the Learn Lead Lift Framework®, and author of the bestseller "Learn Lead Lift: How To Think, Act, and Inspire Your Way to Greatness."

Vicky Pasche, Founder & CEO at Dapper Boi, a pioneer in the fashion industry for creating gender-neutral clothing that fits all body types.

Charisse Pasche, Co-Founder & COO at Dapper Boi

*Second Screening: Show Her the Money - On Demand Screening:

*On Demand Screening: Anytime on March 9 and 10

*Features: On-demand access to the 1 hour and 23-minute documentary. (Note: This option does not include the live Q&A session)

*Tickets: $20.

*Where to Watch: https://kinema.com/events/startup-san-diego-1st-mondays-on-demand-screening-v3je0f

About the Documentary:

"Show Her the Money" confronts the stark reality that women receive less than 2% of venture capital funding. Through the stories of four visionary women founders and their angel investors, the documentary aims to inspire change and mobilize support for gender equity in venture capital. Directed by Ky Dickens, the film has been celebrated for its educational impact and compelling storytelling.

Join us in celebrating International Women's Day and supporting the movement towards gender equity in venture capital. For more information on scheduling a screenings visit https://showherthemoneymovie.com. Photo credits: www.GalinaSemenova.com

