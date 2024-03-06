Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Trond Olaf Christophersen appointed acting CFO in Hydro

Executive Vice President Trond Olaf Christophersen has from March 6, 2024, been appointed acting CFO in Hydro. He replaces CFO Pål Kildemo, who will be leaving Hydro latest August 31 for a competitor.

Trond Olaf Christophersen is currently Executive Vice President for Corporate Development in Hydro. Christophersen will remain in his current role and in addition act as CFO until a new CFO has been appointed. The process to find the new CFO has already started.

On March 1, Hydro announced that Pål Kildemo has decided to leave the company to take the position as CFO in Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA). Kildemo will continue in Hydro until August 31, at the latest.  As he now is stepping out of the role as CFO, Kildemo will report to and provide support to the CEO.


