VN’s Level-2 Field Hospital in South Sudan provides free health check for women, children on International Women’s Day

VIETNAM, March 6 -

BENTIU, South Sudan – Việt Nam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 has co-ordinated with units the Bentiu sub-division and a number of departments at the the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to make a volunteer trip to provide health care for women and children in Bentiu Town, Unity State, South Sudan.

The trip is one of the events during the week of action for women and children in commemoration of International Women's Day on March 8, said Dr. Nguyễn Ngọc Hà, the hospital’s director.

The volunteer trip undertaken by the hospital on March 5 was aimed at honoring and caring for women in Bentiu Town, with the participation of many officers from the UNMISS, as well as friends of Mongolia’s Level 1 Field Hospital, and notably local doctors

The examination package includes general health examination with gynecological examination for about 50 women who were provided with general ultrasound, obstetric ultrasound, reproductive health consultation, advices on early detection of abnormalities and common gynecological diseases, especially instructions on proper gynecological care and hygiene for women.

After the examination, the women were given gifts of shirts, sandals, hats and feminine hygiene solution.

During the screening process, several diseases were discovered that the women were unaware of, helping them gain more information about their disease and its treatment, the doctor said.

According to Dr. Huỳnh Thị Thanh Giang, who is responsible for obstetric examination and consultation, the screening session revealed two cases of gallbladder stones and ureteral stones.

Moreover, one case of early pregnancy was identified (the pregnant woman herself was unaware of her condition), and another case involved a pregnancy that ceased development.

Both cases were scheduled for follow-up examination and treatment, Giang said.

The dedication and professionalism of the Vietnamese doctors and officers were highly commended by the patients, their families, and local organisations.

More interestingly, many local people expressed enthusiasm in taking pictures with the Vietnamese doctors and officers as they were able to interact with and learn about the country and people of Việt Nam through the visiting group from Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5.

In order for the charitable event to become a festival for the local people, Major Trần Thuận Trang, the hospital’s chief nurse, and nurse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hằng came up with ideas for gifts and prepared 50 liters of milk tea for the local women and children.

The initiatives undertaken by Việt Nam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 have contributed to building a friendly image of Vietnamese people among international friends.

Bentiu represents the most difficult area in South Sudan. The situation is always unstable due to the struggle for influence among military groups. Many people rely almost entirely on subsidies from the United Nations.

People live almost entirely on subsidies from the United Nations.

Vulnerable groups, such as girls, the elderly, and women, require the most attention and protection.

The UN consistently acknowledges the role of the forces participating in the peacekeeping mission there, especially their volunteer activities that contribute to the well-being of the community and care for vulnerable people. VNS