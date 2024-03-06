Japanese investments to increase in Đà Nẵng and central Việt Nam

Message from Yoshinori Yakabe: Various commemorative events and exchange programmes were organised in both Japan and Việt Nam in 2023 for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The official visit to Japan by President Võ Văn Thưởng was of great significance to both countries during the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. At the summit meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and President Thưởng announced the elevation of the Japan-Việt Nam relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World,’ thereby affirming both countries’ endeavour to take the cooperation between the two countries in all areas to new heights and to further expand it to new fronts. The two leaders expressed satisfaction that their countries have become important economic partners over 50 years, highlighting Japan as Việt Nam’s largest provider of official development assistance (ODA), the second largest partner in labour cooperation, the third in investment and tourism, and the fourth in trade. People-to-people exchanges have also deepened between the two countries. The Vietnamese community in Japan has been growing rapidly to become the second largest foreign community, totalling 520,000 expats. The number of Japanese nationals in Việt Nam has also increased by leaps and bounds to 22,000. The Vietnamese community in Japan and the Japanese community in Việt Nam have been making great contributions to the socio-economic development of both sides and are important catalysts for the sustainable growth of the Japan-Việt Nam. In terms of cultural exchanges, the ‘Japan-Việt Nam Festival in Đà Nẵng City’, ‘Hội An-Japan Festival’ in Quảng Nam Province and ‘Japan-Việt Nam Cultural Day’ in Thừa Thiên Huế Province were held. Regarding visits by dignitaries, Their Imperial Highnesses Crown and Crown Princess Akishino made an official visit to Đà Nẵng City and Quảng Nam Province in September. Besides, the governors of Wakayama, Nagasaki, Kanagawa, Kyoto, and Yamanashi Prefectures visited Đà Nẵng City and the provinces of Quảng Nam, Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Bình. I am convinced that mutual understanding and friendly cooperative relations between Japan and central Việt Nam have been steadily developed through these exchanges. Việt Nam continually attracts attention from Japanese companies as a promising destination for investment. The central region of Việt Nam is being watched with interest as an investment destination by Japanese companies given its lower rents at industrial parks and plentiful human resources. Currently there are around 300 Japanese companies operating in Đà Nẵng and its surrounding provinces, but the number of Japanese companies entering will increase steadily. Central Việt Nam is also rich in tourism resources such as beautiful seas and mountains and World Heritage sites with historical and cultural values including Hội An, which was closely related to Japan. Therefore, the number of Japanese tourists is expected to increase steadily as direct flights between Đà Nẵng and Japan increases in future. The number of students and young people is expected to increase in particular since central Việt Nam is an excellent destination for study tours.