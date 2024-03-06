Tunisia eyes to further beef up relations with Vietnam

VIETNAM, March 6 - HÀ NỘI – Tunisia wishes to further strengthen relations with Vietnam, suggesting the two nations enhance the exchange of all-level delegations in the coming time, Tunisian President Kais Saied has said.

Saied stated this during a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Tunisia Nguyễn Huy Dũng, who presented his credentials on March 5.

Highlighting the long-lasting traditional relationship between Vietnam and Tunisia, as well as the warm relationship between late President Habib Bourguiba and late President Ho Chi Minh, Saied expressed his admiration for the recent socio-economic achievements that Vietnam has made.

For his part, the Vietnamese diplomat affirmed that he would do his utmost to contribute to further developments in the relationship between the two countries.

Previously, in a meeting with Ambassador Dũng, Secretary of State in Tunisia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mounir Ben Rjiba affirmed the ministry and the government of Tunisia are ready to coordinate with their Vietnamese counterparts to take measures to deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Vietnam is a dynamic country in Asia, Rjiba said, stressing that there is ample room for the two countries to step up cooperation on multilateral forums, especially in climate change and water resource utilisation.

Ambassador Dũng affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to promoting trade relations with new markets, including the Middle East and Africa regions, adding that Vietnam is willing to collaborate with Tunisia to make existing cooperation more mechanisms substantive and effective.

The diplomat also expressed his desire to promote Vietnam-Tunisia relations across pillars of economic diplomacy, people-to-people diplomacy, cultural diplomacy in addition to political diplomacy.

On his working visit to Tunisia, Ambassador Dung had working sessions with representatives of Tunisian authorities such as the Asia Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Tunisian Export Promotion Centre. - VNA/VNS