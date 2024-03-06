Penta Security joins the AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Penta Security has officially been invited by AWS to join the AWS ISV Accelerator Program.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cyber security company and provider of web application security in the Asia-Pacific region, has officially been invited by Amazon Web Service (AWS) to join the AWS ISV Accelerator Program.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides the Independent Software Vendors (ISV) with co-sell support and benefits to connect with AWS field sellers globally, who service millions of active AWS customers. Through the program, Penta Security and AWS are going to do a variety of collaborations for marketing activities and the optimization of the functions to improve business competitiveness of Penta Security’s security solutions for AWS.

Penta Security, which is also the differentiated stage of AWS Partner’s Journey, the highest of the five stages, plans to accelerate the expansion of its security solution global business with AWS’s various supports, including sales organization, global network, and AWS customer contact points. With these supports, the company expects more business opportunities and as an AWS ISV partner, it will make innovation in the global cloud market.

Taejoon Jung, director of planning department, commented, “Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is the first achievement since the remerging Cloudbric to Penta Security after it had spun off. Through continuous cooperation with AWS, we expect this to be an opportunity to further promote our Software as a Service (SaaS) cloud security platform technology and further strengthen our global business strategy.”

About Penta Security

A global leader in web, data, and IoT security with 27 years of expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Its web application firewall, WAPPLES, has been the market leader in the Korean market for 15 consecutive years since 2009, and later dominated the entire Asia-Pacific region by obtaining the largest market share since 2016. Since then, it has gained a presence in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. For more visit pentasecurity.com. For partnerships email info@pentasecurity.com.