CDU ranks high in global university list
DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Darwin University (CDU) is among the best value universities in the world for international students, according to the world’s leading database of tertiary institutions.
Database Study Abroad Aide recently released its 2024 world ranking for Best Value Universities for International Students, placing CDU in the top 10 per cent at #799.
The list ranks 8,032 universities across 69 countries based on the affordability of the tuition, the quality of education and academic reputation.
CDU ranked above notable universities from across the globe including Syracuse University in the United States, the Technical University of Madrid, and Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said the University’s work to make a CDU education accessible across the world was reflected in the ranking.
“CDU is one of Australia’s most multicultural universities, and the ranking shows our reputation in the international education community continues to rise,” he said.
“International students are key to our efforts to become Australia’s most connected university, and we are committed to keep showcasing why these students should pursue a world-class education at CDU, in one of the most unique places in the nation.”
In Study Abroad Aide’s World University Rankings for 2024, which focuses on quality and doesn’t consider affordability, CDU ranked in the top 12 per cent at #885 – sitting above leading educators such as the Rochester Institute of Technology in the United States, the University of the Arts London in the United Kingdom, and Czech Technical University in Prague.
CDU’s presence on the global stage continues to grow, with the University climbing up the world’s most notable lists.
Last year CDU secured the 60th position on the Times Higher Education’s (THE) Young University Ranking, which lists the top universities worldwide established within the last 50 years.
THE also listed CDU in the top 200 universities in the world for Impact Ranking, which measures global social and economic impact based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
The impact of CDU researchers continues to climb, with 23 academics named in the distinguished Stanford University and Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists list last year.
Raphaella Saroukos
