Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,236 in the last 365 days.

SB1076 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-03-05

WISCONSIN, March 5 - An Act to amend 16.705 (9), 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.34 (1k) (g) and 71.45 (2) (a) 10.; and to create 14.57, 14.69, 20.517, 20.923 (4) (c) 7., 25.52, 71.07 (4s), 71.07 (4w), 71.10 (4) (ct) and (cu), 71.28 (4s), 71.28 (4w), 71.30 (3) (ct) and (cu), 71.47 (4s), 71.47 (4w), 71.49 (1) (ct) and (cu) and 230.08 (2) (en) of the statutes; Relating to: creating WisEARNS and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1076

You just read:

SB1076 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-03-05

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more