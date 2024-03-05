Submit Release
Posted on Mar 5, 2024 in Main, News Releases

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR | KE KIAʻĀINA

 NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 5, 2024

DCCA to Host National Consumer Protection Week Fair
Annual Event Brings Together Dozens of Organizations

 HONOLULUNational Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) started on March 3, 2024 and serves as a significant annual event dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and educating the public on avoiding frauds and scams. NCPW is a time when government agencies, consumer protection groups, and organizations work together to share information on these important issues.

 The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) will commemorate NCPW by hosting a free Consumer Protection Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. this Wednesday, March 6 on the 4th floor of the State Capitol at 415 South Beretania Street. Metered parking is available for the public.  

 Attendees will have the chance to connect with more than two dozen vendors offering practical solutions and resources for protecting consumer rights. This fair is a unique opportunity for citizens to equip themselves with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed decisions, safeguard their finances, and protect their families online.

“At the heart of this event lies a profound commitment to education — a commitment to arming the public with both the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the complex landscape of consumer affairs,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.

Details on what to expect and highlights from previous years at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyHhCnpYHb0.

 Organizations participating in the National Consumer Protection Week Fair on Wednesday, March 6 include:

  • Better Business Bureau Great West and Pacific
  • Blood Bank of Hawai‘i
  • Catholic Charities Hawai‘i
  • City and County of Honolulu
    •  Department of the Prosecuting Attorney
    • Office of Economic Revitalization
    • Office of Elderly Affairs Division
  • Hawaiian Community Assets
  • Hawaiian Electric Company
  • Hawai‘i Pacific University
  • Hawai‘i SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program)
  • Honolulu Fire Department
  • Internal Revenue Service – Taxpayer Advocate
  • Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i
  • Hawai‘i Long-Term Care Ombudsman
  • SMP Hawai‘i (Senior Medical Patrol)
  • U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Hawai‘i
  • U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
  • The state of Hawai‘i Department of Defense – Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency
  • The state of Hawai‘i Department of Taxation
  • The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA)
    • Business Action Center
    • Investor Education Program
    • Consumer Education Program
    • Division of Consumer Advocacy
    • Division of Financial Institutions
    • Insurance Division
    • Office of Consumer Protection
    • Personnel Office
    • Public Utilities Commission
    • Real Estate Branch
    • Regulated Industries Complaints Office – Consumer Resource Center

# # #

Media Contact:
William Nhieu
Communications Office
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
[email protected]
Office: 808-586-7582

 

