Opthea to Participate in the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; NASDAQ:OPT; “Opthea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference being held in Miami, Florida on March 11-13, 2024.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX:OPT; NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).
Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610,) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to the standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents. To learn more, visit our website and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Authorized for release to ASX by Fred Guerard, CEO

Investor Enquiries

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
Email: pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
Phone: 617-430-7579

Media

Silvana Guerci-Lena
NorthStream Global Partners
silvana@nsgpllc.com

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399
Email: info@opthea.com



