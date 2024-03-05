NOTICE TO DISREGARD - Tequila Tromba

Toronto, ON, Canada, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Tequila Tromba that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Tromba Selected by Air Canada as their Exclusive Tequila,” issued March 05, 2024 over GlobeNewswire.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.