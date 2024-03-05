Submit Release
NOTICE TO DISREGARD - Tequila Tromba

Toronto, ON, Canada, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  We are advised by Tequila Tromba that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Tromba Selected by Air Canada as their Exclusive Tequila,” issued March 05, 2024 over GlobeNewswire.


Stephanie Hermosillo
Tequila Tromba
646-584-8667
stephanie.hermosillo@tequilatromba.com

