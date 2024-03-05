Quanta Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of QTX3544, a G12V-preferring multi-KRAS inhibitor, at AACR Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Therapeutics, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted therapies to treat RAS-driven cancers, today announced it will give a late-breaking poster presentation of QTX3544 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California. QTX3544 is a KRASG12V-preferring multi-KRAS inhibitor with favorable preclinical properties, including potency, selectivity, and oral bioavailability. Quanta Therapeutics' allosteric approach has the potential to target the majority of KRAS mutations with a robust mechanism of action addressing multiple conformations of KRAS.



AACR presentation information:

Title: Discovery and characterization of QTX3544, a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable allosteric G12V-preferring multi-KRAS inhibitor

Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Session Name: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2

Abstract Number: LB163

Location: Poster Section 52

About Quanta Therapeutics

Quanta Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the most prevalent and elusive target in oncology—RAS. Our vision is to develop novel small molecule cancer medicines by selectively targeting protein-protein interactions that are key to oncogenic RAS activity. Driving Quanta's success is our unique high-throughput platform that applies Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) optical technology to identify allosteric modulators of protein complexes. The Quanta team has extensive drug development expertise and substantial research experience in the RAS space. By applying innovative medicinal chemistry and its unique protein conformation detection technology, Quanta aims to advance differentiated, next-generation RAS programs that address the resistance paradigms of targeted therapy in oncology. Quanta’s KRAS inhibitor pipeline includes three programs: QTX3034, a multi-KRAS inhibitor with G12D-preferring activity (G12D+ multi-KRAS), currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial; QTX3046, a G12D-selective KRAS inhibitor, expected to enter the clinic in mid-2024; QTX3544, a multi-KRAS inhibitor with G12V-preferring activity (G12V+ multi-KRAS) projected to complete IND enabling studies in 2024. Quanta is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, and has a site in Radnor, PA.

