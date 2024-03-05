Precede Biosciences to Present Scientific Data For Its Comprehensive Epigenomic Liquid Biopsy Platform at AACR 2024

New data in gastro-esophageal and lung cancers show the transformative potential of the platform in providing resolution into the activation status of clinically actionable genes and pathways from a simple blood draw

BOSTON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precede Biosciences, a company impacting the development and use of precision medicines with a first-in-class liquid biopsy platform, today announced three abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 taking place April 5 – 10 in San Diego, California.



The scientific data to be presented at AACR 2024 add to the growing body of evidence supporting Precede Biosciences’ unique ability to inform on the activation status of druggable targets, pathways, and resistance mechanisms all from 1mL of plasma.

Details on the presentations are as follows:

Title: Comprehensive epigenomic profiling from plasma to inform therapy selection: A proof-of-concept study in cancer

Abstract #: 963

Session: Clinical Research, Circulating Nucleic Acids 1, Poster Section 40

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM PT

Title: A novel epigenomic profiling assay reveals disease biology and therapeutic targets in gastro-esophageal cancer from 1mL of plasma

Abstract #: 4643

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics, Molecular Classification of Tumors for Diagnostics, Prognostics, and Therapeutic Outcomes, Poster Section 26

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT

Title: Novel liquid biopsy based determination of lung cancer histology using a comprehensive epigenomic platform reveals enhancer activity as a key determinant for accurate classification

Abstract #: 7558

Session: Clinical Research, Molecular Biology in Clinical Oncology: Characterizing and Modulating Epigenetics and Gene Expression, Poster Section 43

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT

‍About Precede Biosciences’ Liquid Biopsy Platform

‍Development and clinical use of precision medicines have been hampered by challenges in accessing, analyzing, and integrating actionable biological and clinical data. The result, all too often, has been a "trial and error" approach to both developing medicines and to treating patients in practice.

Precede's genome-wide platform addresses the need to have resolution into the activation status of the disease-defining genes and pathways that drive response and non-response to therapy from a simple blood test. Using sophisticated and proprietary molecular biology and machine learning, Precede profiles circulating chromatin and the DNA methylome from 1mL of plasma, giving access to a dynamic and feature-rich space of ~20K gene promoters, ~1M gene enhancers, and ~50K CpG islands.

Precede's platform is available to drug developers and academic researchers at www.precede.bio . Precede is also using its platform to develop blood-based tests for precision use of cancer medicines in practice, medicines that are associated with the need for invasive tissue-based tests.

About Precede Biosciences‍

Precede Biosciences is breaking down the barriers to precision medicine by redefining what can be learned from a simple blood draw. By understanding the fundamental biology behind disease at any given moment, researchers and clinicians can better target medicines to the right patients in both drug development and clinical practice. Precede seeks to improve success rates in drug development and to be a part of building a future where every patient can receive a rapid, minimally invasive diagnosis and therapy that is precise to the biology of their disease. To learn more, visit www.precede.bio or follow us on X/Twitter and LinkedIn . ‍

