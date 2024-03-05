Submit Release
Fitell Corporation Announces First Half-Year Financial Results

TAREN POINT, Australia, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitell Corporation (Nasdaq: FTEL) ("Fitell" or the "Company"), an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment in Australia, today announced its half-year financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Six-month Period ended December 31, 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $2.1 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 30.5% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Gross profit was $0.85 million, a decrease of $745,555 or 46.8% from the same period in 2022.

Revenue by Categories vs. Same Period of Prior Year

  Revenue Change from Six-month Period ended December 31, 2022
  US$ % US$ %
Merchandise revenue 2,007,562 94.6% (144,310 ) -6.7%
Sales of consumable products 0 0 (605,415 ) -100.0%
Revenue from licensing customers 115,557 5.4% (181,308 ) -61.1%

  • Merchandise revenue decreased by 6.7% or $144,310 to $2,007,562. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (i) a 34.3% increase in sales orders, primarily due to promotional campaigns and new marketing channels; and (ii) a decrease of 30.5% in the average revenue per order, mainly due to consumer spending changes in response to recent economic conditions in Australia. Management believes that the market will gradually recover, and the fitness and wellness industry in Australia is still promising in the long-term.
  • In the three months ended December 2023, merchandise revenue increased $103,849 or 10.9% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Sales of consumable products represents the revenue generated by selling various lifestyle products. There were no sales of consumable products, and management plans to develop this business segment again whenever business opportunity arises.
  • Revenue from licensing customers represents the services provided to gym studios in overseas markets. Revenue from licensing customers decreased by 61.4% or $181,308 to $115,557. The decrease was due to management suspending overseas expansions recently due to market sentiment from inflation and rising interest rates in the global market, Management plans to expand these services again, especially to the Asia market, when the time is right.

Cost of goods sold was $1,275,967, representing a decrease by approximately $185,478, or 12.7% from the same period in 2022.

Gross profit was $847,152, a decrease of $745,555, or 46.8% from the same period in 2022. The decrease was due to the drop in merchandise revenue, sales of consumable products, and licensing income. Gross profit margin was 39.9%, a decrease from 52.1% for the six-month period ended December 31, 2022, due to the decline of the high-margin consumable products and licensing segments.

Consulting fees were $1,272,468 for the six-month period ended December 31, 2023, compared to nil in the same period of 2022. Since the successful listing on Nasdaq, the management has proactively engaged various consulting firms to assist the company in setting long-term business development plans and identifying new business growth opportunities.

General and administrative expenses were $1,268,545, an increase of $1,099,110, or 648.6% from $169,445 for the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly due to (i) research and development expenses on mobile app of $798,684; (ii) an $99,801 increase of insurance expense related to D&O insurance coverage post-Nasdaq listing; and (iii) an $71,945 increase of audit fees due to the Company’s listing.

Net loss was $2,661,707, a decrease of $2,602,382 from the same period in 2022. The net loss was mainly due to the aforesaid decrease in total revenues and the increase in consulting fees and general and administrative expenses.

About Fitell Corporation

Fitell Corporation, through GD Wellness Pty Ltd (“GD”), its wholly owned subsidiary, is an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment both under its proprietary brands and other brand names in Australia. The company’s mission is to build an ecosystem with a whole fitness and wellness experience powered by technology to our customers. GD has served over 100,000 customers with large portions of sales from repeat customers over the years. The Company’s brand portfolio can be categorized into three proprietary brands under its Gym Direct brand: Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX, in over 2,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.fitellcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer
Jamarson Kong
jamarson@gymdirect.com.au

Investor Relations
ir@fitellcorp.com

FITELL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
  December 31,   June 30,
  2023
 		  2023
  (Unaudited)      
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,163,217     $ 236,821  
Investment in marketable securities   166,136       494,275  
Accounts receivable, net   233,785       174,341  
Inventory, at cost   2,102,835       525,786  
Note receivables   2,500,000       -  
Deposits and prepaids   223,662       13,412  
Prepaid offering costs   549,749       5,317,866  
Total current assets   9,939,384       6,762,501  
           
Property and equipment, net   31,904       38,743  
Operating right of use asset   703,550       605,794  
Deferred tax asset   214,663       132,354  
Other non-current assets   81,092       -  
Brand names   337,504       337,504  
Goodwill   1,161,052       1,161,052  
Total assets $ 12,469,149     $ 9,037,948  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,071,378     $ 1,168,723  
Deferred revenue   232,014       238,351  
Income tax payable   433,075       486,058  
Due to related parties   32,430       24,386  
Current portion of operating lease liability   289,065       212,062  
Total current liabilities   2,057,962       2,129,580  
           
Accrued employee benefits, non-current   19,736       18,430  
Operating lease liability, less current portion   426,597       473,015  
Total liabilities   2,504,295       2,621,025  


Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)		          


Stockholders' equity		          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; no authorization limit, 11,120,000 shares and 8,120,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively   1,112       812  
Additional paid-in capital   13,395,164       7,097,822  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (88,068 )     (64 )
Retained earnings   (3,343,354 )     (681,647 )
Total stockholders' equity   9,964,854       6,416,923  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,469,149     $ 9,037,948  
           



FITELL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
UNAUDITED
  For the six months ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2023     2022  
Revenues:          
Merchandise revenues $ 2,007,562     $ 2,151,872  
Sales of consumable products   -       605,415  
Licensing income   115,557       296,865  
Total revenues   2,123,119       3,054,152  
           
Cost of goods sold   1,275,967       1,461,445  
           
Gross profit   847,152       1,592,707  
           
Operating expenses          
Personnel expenses   421,364       448,402  
Consulting fees   1,272,468       -  
General and administrative expenses   1,268,545       169,445  
Sales and marketing expenses   175,705       227,355  
Amortization of operating right of use asset   132,867       98,661  
Depreciation expenses   4,469       6,135  
Total operating expenses   3,275,418       949,998  
           
Income (loss) from operations   (2,428,266 )     642,709  
           
Other income (expenses):          
IPO related-expenses   (50,286 )     (281,686 )
Unrealized gain (loss) from marketable securities   (312,831 )     (193,015 )
Other income (expenses)   115,190       9,806  
Interest income   764       831  
Interest expense   (66,844 )     (43,738 )
Total net other income (expenses)   (314,007 )     (507,802 )
           
Income (loss) before taxes   (2,742,273 )     134,907  
           
Income tax expense (credit)   (80,566 )     194,232  
           
Net loss   (2,661,707 )     (59,325 )
Foreign currency adjustment   (88,004 )     (36,238 )
Comprehensive loss $ (2,749,711 )   $ (95,563 )
           
Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.25 )   $ (0.01 )
           
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted   10,487,568       8,120,000  
           


FITELL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023
UNAUDITED
                           
  Common Stock   Subscription Receivable   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income 		  Retained
Earnings 		  Total
  Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount                
Balance June 30, 2023 8,120,000   $ 812   -   -   $ 7,097,822   $ (64 )   $ (681,647 ) $ 6,416,923  
                               
Fund raised in IPO 3,000,000     300   -   -     6,297,342     -       -     6,297,642  
Foreign currency translation adjustment -     -   -   -     -     (88,004 )     -     (88,004 )
Net loss -     -   -   -     -     -       (2,661,707 )   (2,661,707 )
                               
Balance December 31, 2023 11,120,000   $  1,112   -   -   $ 13,395,164   $ (88,068 )   $  (3,343,354 ) $ 9,964,854  
                               


FITELL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
UNAUDITED
                           
  Common Stock   Subscription Receivable   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income 		  Retained
Earnings 		  Total
  Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount                
Balance June 30, 2022 7,000,000   $ 700   -   $ (56 )   $ 1,497,990     26,999   $ 911,747   $ 2,437,380  
                               
Stock issued for services 1,120,000     112   -     (112 )     2,240,000     -     -     2,240,000  
Foreign currency translation adjustment -     -   -     -       -     (36,238 )   -     (36,238 )
Net loss -     -   -     -       -     -     (59,325 )   (59,325 )
                               
Balance December 31, 2022 8,120,000   $  812   -   $
 (168 )   $ 3,737,990   $ (9,239 ) $ 852,422   $ 4,581,817  
                               


FITELL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
UNAUDITED
         
  For the six months ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2023   2022  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities        
Net loss $ (2,661,707 ) $ (59,325 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net        
cash from operating activities:        
Depreciation   6,839     6,135  
Stock based compensation   -     2,240,000  
Unrealized loss on investments   328,139     193,015  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable   (59,444 )   (696,922 )
Inventory   (1,577,049 )   245,673  
Deposits and prepaids   (210,250 )   (23,170 )
Prepaid offering costs   (2,549,524 )   (2,129,659 )
Operating right of use asset   (67,171 )   (3,248 )
Deferred tax asset   (82,309 )   64,520  
Other non-current assets   (81,092 )   -  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (97,345 )   118,376  
Deferred revenue   (6,337 )   (316,645 )
Income taxes payable   (52,983 )   121,736  
Accrued employee benefits   1,306     12,045  
Net cash from operating activities   (7,108,927 )   (227,469 )
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities        
Investment in note receivables   (2,500,000 )   -  
Net cash from investing activities   (2,500,000 )   -  
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities        
Net activity on due to related parties   8,044     (50,513 )
Fund raised in IPO, gross   13,615,283     -  
Net from financing activities   13,623,327     (50,513 )
         
Foreign currency adjustment   (88,004 )   (28,245 )
         
Change in cash and cash equivalents   3,926,396     (306,227 )
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   236,821     716,052  
         
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,163,217   $ 409,825  
         
Supplemental Cash Flow Information        
Cash paid for interest $ -   $ -  
Cash paid for income taxes $ 122,652   $ 16,763  
         

