ALX Oncology Announces Two Evorpacept Clinical Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), an immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint pathway, today announced that two clinical abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting, which will be held in San Diego from April 5-10, 2024.

Session titles and information for the two abstracts are listed below and are now available on the AACR online program planner.

A Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial of evorpacept (ALX148), lenalidomide and rituximab for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Session Title: Clinical Trials Minisymposium (Oral Presentation) / Novel Agents and Emerging Therapeutic Strategies

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM PT

Abstract: CT037

Phase 1 study of azacitidine in combination with evorpacept for higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials 1

Session Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 48

Poster Board Number: 10

Abstract: CT060

Copies of the presentations will be available on ALX Oncology’s website at https://alxoncology.com/science/#publications following presentation at the meeting.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint inhibitor and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. To date, evorpacept has been dosed in over 500 subjects and has demonstrated promising activity and favorable tolerability profile across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with various leading anti-cancer antibodies. ALX Oncology is currently focusing on combining evorpacept with anti-cancer antibodies, ADCs, and PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors.

