Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting 2024

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced the publication of abstracts for upcoming poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place April 5-10 in San Diego, California.



Details for the abstracts and poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number: 4078

Title: WTX-712, a conditionally active IL-21 INDUKINE™ molecule, induces a strong anti-tumor phenotype through a differentiated mechanism

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Modulation with Cytokines

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Location: Poster Section 4

Poster Board Number : 22

Abstract Number: 4074

Title: Discovery of WTX-518, an IL-18 pro-drug that is conditionally activated within the tumor microenvironment and induces regressions in mouse tumor models

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Modulation with Cytokines

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Location: Poster Section 4

Poster Board Number: 18



About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We expect to advance WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

