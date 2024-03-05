Zymeworks to Present Preclinical Data on Antibody-Drug Conjugate and Multispecific Platforms at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Five abstracts accepted for poster presentation highlight company’s differentiated antibody-drug conjugate and multispecific antibody clinical product candidates



Strong preclinical activity across multiple FRα-expressing indications for ZW191, a FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate

Next generation trispecific T cell engager platforms with integrated CD28 costimulation demonstrate durable anti-tumor activity



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced acceptance of five abstracts for poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA from April 5-10, 2024.

“Our team is especially excited to participate in AACR this year to highlight some recent advancements in the development of our next generation antibody-drug conjugate and multispecific antibody therapeutics,” said Paul Moore, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Zymeworks. “Five abstracts being accepted underscores the strong progress we continue to make in advancing multiple development programs based on our proprietary engineering platforms and integrated technologies.”

Presentation Details

Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Title: ZW191 - a FRα-targeting antibody drug conjugate with strong preclinical activity across multiple FRα-expressing indications

Abstract: 1862

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody-Based Technologies and New Inhibitors

Title: Screening novel format antibodies to design bispecific ADCs that address target heterogeneity

Abstract: 2052

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: New Technologies

Title: Development of three-dimensional cancer cell line spheroid models for the in vitro functional characterization of cytotoxic antibody-drug conjugates

Abstract: 3127

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Multispecific Antibody Therapeutics

Title: DLL3 TriTCE Co-Stim: A next generation trispecific T cell engager with integrated CD28 costimulation for the treatment of DLL3-expressing cancers

Abstract: 6716

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Targeted ICEs

Title: TriTCE Co-Stim: A next generation trispecific T cell engager platform with integrated CD28 costimulation, engineered to improve responses in the treatment of solid tumors

Abstract: 6719

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Targeted ICEs

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both antibody drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics across multiple novel targets in indications that represent areas of significant unmet medical need. In addition to Zymeworks’ wholly owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” or information within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to anticipated preclinical and clinical data presentations; Zymeworks’ preclinical pipeline; potential therapeutic effects and commercial potential of zanidatamab and Zymeworks’ other product candidates; Zymeworks’ clinical development of its product candidates and enrollment in its clinical trials; the ability to advance product candidates into later stages of development; and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as “plan”, “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “will”, “progress”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Zymeworks’ current expectations and various assumptions. Zymeworks believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Zymeworks may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Zymeworks’ or its collaborators’ product candidates; any of Zymeworks’ or its partners’ product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; regulatory agencies may impose additional requirements or delay the initiation of clinical trials; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; market conditions; and the factors described under “Risk Factors” in Zymeworks’ quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com).

Although Zymeworks believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The above assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as may be required by law, Zymeworks undertakes no obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events.

Investor inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar

Director, Investor Relations

(604) 678-1388

ir@zymeworks.com

Media inquiries:

Diana Papove

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(604) 678-1388

media@zymeworks.com