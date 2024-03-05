The Dallas Morning News restarts ‘High Profile’ section

Chronicling the movers and shakers in a growing North Texas

DALLAS, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) and The Dallas Morning News are launching a lively, refreshed and modern take on our region’s big and diverse personalities. “High Profile,” within The News’ Arts & Life section, will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the creative, inspiring, influential and nontraditional players in our community.

“High Profile” will go beyond the usual suspects and household names. It will focus on insider stories that get people talking and connecting throughout our growing region, now home to more than 8 million people.

“Dallas has undeniably changed and grown since ‘High Profile’s first run ended in 2005,” said Katrice Hardy, The News’ executive editor. “The purpose of the news business is to inform, but it’s also to entertain and to feature our region’s robust and diverse culture. We are relentlessly focused on hyperlocal coverage in North Texas, and this fits squarely into that category,” Hardy explained.

Sarah Hepola will be the primary writer for “High Profile.” She is a Dallas native whose essays have appeared in leading national publications. Hepola authored the best-selling “Blackout: Remembering the Things I Drank to Forget.” She is also the host and creator of America’s Girls, a podcast on the history and cultural relevance of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

“I plan to follow my curiosity and tell readers a story about the place we live,” said Hepola. “This is about the movers and shakers you don’t know — and some you do. We have so much to learn from each other, and Dallas has some of the best characters in the country.”

The section will debut Sunday, March 17. Coverage will be available on dallasnews.com, The Dallas Morning News ePaper and in print.

