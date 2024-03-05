Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,844 in the last 365 days.

Postal Realty Trust to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference March 13

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,900 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service, ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 10:45 AM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Postal Realty’s website Postal Realty Trust - Investors - Events & Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community during the conference, which runs from Wednesday, March 13 to Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Source: Postal Realty Trust, Inc.


Contact:
Investor Relations and Media Relations
Email: Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com
Phone: (516) 232-8900
Website: postalrealtytrust.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Postal Realty Trust to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference March 13

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more