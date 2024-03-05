Postal Realty Trust to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference March 13

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,900 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service, ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 10:45 AM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Postal Realty’s website Postal Realty Trust - Investors - Events & Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community during the conference, which runs from Wednesday, March 13 to Thursday, March 14, 2024.

