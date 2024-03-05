Submit Release
ACM Research to Participate at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

FREMONT, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced its participation in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors on Monday, March 18, 2024. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

