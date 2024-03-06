WILDFARE REWRITES THE PANTRY PLAYBOOK AT EXPO WEST 2024: AN INVITATION TO JOIN THE FLAVOR REVOLUTION
Experience wildly irresistible Mediterranean fare at the health and wellness and natural food show March 13 - 15NEW YORK, NY, US, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A gastronomic voyage like no other will take over this year's Natural Products Expo West 2024, where Wildfare is set to bring its unique offerings to the show. Wildfare, the crops-to-cuisine provision label, with its deep roots in harnessing the bounty of the Mediterranean's sun-bathed soils, promises an exhibition of their top farm-fresh specialties. At Booth N1744, attendees will be treated to a meticulously curated collection that bridges centuries of heritage farming with contemporary culinary excellence.
At this year's Expo West in what functions not only as a hub for innovation but also as a meeting place where industry leaders gather to set new standards, Wildfare, welcomes attendees to discover products that are not just following but setting new trends for excellence and creativity in the industry, transforming the booth into a colorful and appetizing assortment of culinary discovery, inviting everyone to explore the depth and diversity of the Mediterranean's finest offerings, where through a Wildly Irresistible Happy Hour* every sip and taste heralds a new standard in gastronomic brilliance. (*non-alcoholic mocktails)
“Wildfare prides itself on honoring the simple, exquisite culinary history of our ancestors while innovating convenient ways to preserve and deliver the same abundantly fresh flavors to people’s kitchens. In our second turn at the Expo West, we are elated to highlight some of this year’s star products as well as host an activation for an extra fun taste of how versatile our condiments can be,” said Wildfare Creative and Marketing Director, Melissa Clemente.
An activation not to be missed.
This year, Wildfare will also be hosting a booth at the expo’s mocktail happy hour, which offers delicious drinks made from ingredients that tout natural, organic or wellness components. Wildfare’s orange-stuffed olives may make their way into fresh-made mocktails or a dash of its fan-favorite Authentic Shatta Hot Sauce. Expo-goers will have to pop by for a sip.
A taste of the finest fare
Wildfare has an extensive collection of pantry staples, from its pasta to its gorgeous Ajvar, a roasted red pepper spread tested by 100 Macedonian grandmothers (seriously), to simple, whole freeze-dried produce and olive oil tailored for children’s health and wellbeing. Some of its most popular items of the year will be at the trade show, ready to impress taste buds.
• Best-selling beetroot pasta: Wildfare makes a unique plant-based Fettuccine that adds color and nutrients to simple pasta dishes. Varieties include spinach, sweet red pepper, olive and beetroot – which took off as a repeat bestseller, particularly around Valentine’s Day and the alongside the launch of, “Barbie The Movie,” because … pink!
• Orange stuffed olives: An irresistible snack or recipe addition from mealtime to cocktail hour, these plump green olives grown in orchards across the Mediterranean are both dirty and with a twist! The vibrant, orange inside adds a fresh, zesty flavor to the brine.
• Wildfare Authentic Shatta Mediterranean hot sauce: The next fiery menu must-have curated from traditional recipes.
• Ajvar: a sauce, a dip, and a spread. A delicious flavor that made with roasted red pepper offering a sweet yet robust taste, with variations including roasted eggplant for an earthy flavor. Its versatility shines across meals, enhancing grilled meats, flatbreads, tofu and rice bowls, or as a spread on sandwiches and burgers, embodying a flavor-packed, culinary multitasker that upholds the unmatched wisdom of grandmother's recipes.
• Wildfare Extra Virgin Olive Oil for Children: Created with a mild and healthy blend, Wildfare's EVOO for Children is perfect for introducing young palates to the world of olive oils. Great as a dip for veggies, in olive oil cakes, or sprinkled on pasta or popcorn, this new blend adds flavors and nutrients for kids to offer them the best without the bitterness of luxurious olive oils.
• Hazelnut Butter with Cocoa: Hazelnut Butter with Cocoa elevates the classic combination universally beloved by children and adults alike. The texture is beyond silky and the flavor is extraordinary.
Wildfare’s unique Mediterranean pantry products are available at select grocery stores nationwide, including Gelson’s, ShopRite, Meijers, and Central Market in Texas.
To learn more about Wildfare, visit them online.
