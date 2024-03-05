Adam S. Kaplan Supports Alzheimer’s Association
Adam S. Kaplan’s philanthropic reach has expanded to include the Alzheimer’s Association, supporting important research for treatments and a cure.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent financial consultant, Adam S. Kaplan has pledged his support to the Alzheimer’s Association, aligning his efforts with the AllPie Alzheimer's Challenge (AllPie ALZ) initiated by Brett Ari Fischer. This initiative, born out of a personal tragedy, aims to raise significant funds and increase awareness for Alzheimer’s research worldwide.
The AllPie ALZ challenge, which encourages participants to get pied in the face and share the moment on social media with the hashtags #AllPieALZ and #ENDALZ, has seen widespread participation. Adam S. Kaplan’s involvement amplifies the message and brings awareness to the urgent need for research funding. Kaplan’s decision to join this cause reflects his deep commitment to making a difference in the community, particularly in fighting a disease that affects millions globally.
“Supporting the Alzheimer’s Association through the AllPie Alzheimer's Challenge is more than just an act of charity,” says Kaplan. “It’s a personal commitment to honor those affected by this devastating disease. By joining hands with this remarkable initiative, I hope to inspire others to take action, spread awareness, and contribute to the vital research needed to combat Alzheimer's. Together, we can make a significant impact.”
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) plays a crucial role in the fight against Alzheimer’s, providing support, services, and education nationwide to those affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Founded in 2002, the AFA has been a beacon of hope, offering a National Toll-Free Helpline, memory screenings, and extensive caregiver support. With a mission rooted in compassionate care, innovation, and a collaborative spirit, the AFA’s commitment to funding research for better treatments and a cure mirrors Adam S. Kaplan’s dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those impacted by Alzheimer's.
Adam S. Kaplan is a business professional whose career path is characterized by excellence and dedication. With a strong background in financial consulting, Kaplan excels in managing diverse business portfolios. His success is rooted in his passion and unwavering commitment to his clients. Kaplan is an accomplished academic in economics and also enjoys aviation, model car crafting, sports, and cultural exploration. His ethical practice and leadership skills have made him a respected figure in the consulting world.
