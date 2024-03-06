Part Analytics Announces Strategic Partnership with Arena, a PTC Business for Seamless Data Integration

Part Analytics and Arena Partnership

Supply management platform to integrate with product lifecycle management system to streamline electronics supply chain and accelerate product development.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Part Analytics, the global leader in sourcing and supply management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Arena, a PTC business. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the world of product lifecycle management (PLM), providing an innovative solution to streamline data connectivity, ingestion, and analysis for users of both platforms.

The partnership with Arena is a result of Part Analytics' ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge tools that enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the electronics supply chain and product development processes. By joining forces with Arena, a respected leader in cloud-native PLM software, Part Analytics aims to empower users to make better-informed decisions while simplifying their access to essential data and Bill of Materials (BOM) information.

Key highlights of this partnership include:

Seamless Data Connectivity: Users experience a frictionless integration process, enabling them to effortlessly connect Arena and Part Analytics platforms.

Effortless Data Ingestion: With a couple of clicks, Part Analytics' integration capabilities allow users to import their item and BOM data quickly and securely from Arena into the Part Analytics platform, saving valuable time and resources.

Enriched BOM Data: With this integration, your BOM data isn't just transferred; it's enriched with valuable insights. Information such as availability, cost, lead time, product lifecycle, and more becomes readily available. This enriched data opens the door to enhanced collaboration between engineering and sourcing teams. It ensures that everyone has access to the critical information they need for decision-making, reducing delays, and improving product quality.

Collaborative Supply Chain Management: Beyond internal collaboration, this integration enables sourcing and supply chain teams to work seamlessly with EMS suppliers, distributors, and component manufacturers. Sharing forecasts, negotiating costs, and managing risks become more efficient and effective. The collaboration extends beyond the organization's boundaries, making it easier to ensure the supply chain is agile, responsive, and cost-effective.

"We are excited to partner with Arena, a company renowned for its excellence in cloud PLM solutions," said Jesil Pujara, Co-Founder and Head of Product at Part Analytics. "This collaboration will redefine the way manufacturers access and utilize their data, ultimately driving innovation and success in their product development journeys."

As part of this collaboration, both companies have committed to ongoing support and product development, ensuring that users receive the most up-to-date and effective integration solutions.

"Our mission has always been to empower organizations to create the best products possible,” stated Heatherly Bucher, Director of Strategic Alliances at Arena. “This partnership with Part Analytics aligns perfectly with that vision, allowing our users to streamline their data-related processes and focus on what they do best – innovating and creating."

Part Analytics and Arena invite users, industry experts, and stakeholders to explore the benefits of this integration, available today.

To learn more about this partnership and the integrated solutions offered, visit partanalytics.com/solutions/arena.

About Part Analytics

Part Analytics is on a mission to supercharge sourcing for businesses by helping them build supply chain resilience, accelerate product development, and improve gross margin. Built by engineering and sourcing professionals for engineering and sourcing professionals, the platform is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs to gain spend & supply intelligence with seamless network collaboration throughout product lifecycles. For more information about Part Analytics, visit our website at www.partanalytics.com.

